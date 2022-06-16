Official Trailer and Poster Art Debuts For ‘CODE NAME BANSHEE’ Starring Antonio Banderas and Jamie King

The official trailer and poster art for the upcoming Antonio Banderas and Jamie King action film CODE NAME BANSHEE have been unleashed. Directed by Jon Keeyes (The Survivalist, Rogue Hostage) and written by Matthew Rogers (The Survivalist) high-octane action film is set to hit theaters and on demand via Screen Media July 1st.

Official Synopsis: Caleb (Antonio Banderas), a former government assassin in hiding, resurfaces when his protégé, the equally deadly killer known as Banshee (Jaime King), discovers a bounty has been placed on Caleb’s head, which the powerful mercenary, Anthony (Tommy Flanagan) is now seeking to collect. Caleb and Banshee must put the past behind them and join together one last time, along with Caleb’s daughter, Hailey (Catherine Davis) if they are to survive the secret CIA plot that threatens to destroy them.

