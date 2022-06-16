SEETHER Unveil Official Video For “What Would You Do?”

SEETHER have unveiled the official video for “What Would You Do?” – a track from the upcoming deluxe edition of their most recent album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. The emotionally cathartic, terror-stricken visual, directed by Jon Vulpine (Three Days Grace, Skillet, Backstreet Boys), takes the band’s well-known predilection for horror-film exhibitionism to a new level.

Sis Vis Pacem, Para Bellum’s Deluxe Edition features 22 tracks, including five previously unreleased tracks along with four tracks from last year’s Wasteland – The Purgatory EP. “What Would You Do?” follows last month’s “Leech” as the deluxe edition’s second focus track. The full collection is due July 1st, 2022; pre-order it HERE.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum, (“If you want peace, Prepare for war”) was originally released in August 2020, spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio, and garnered some of the best reviews of the band’s storied career.

Teeming with the band’s signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that encompass the expanded Deluxe Edition bolsters Seether leader Shaun Morgan’s status as one of rock’s most prolific and successful songwriters.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence.

Seether will play dates across the US this summer, the complete list is below.

Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum Deluxe Edition – Track list:

1. Dead and Done

2. Bruised and Bloodied

3. Wasteland

4. Dangerous

5. Liar

6. Can’t Go Wrong

7. Buried in the Sand

8. Let It Go

9. Failure

10. Beg

11. Drift Away

12. Pride Before the Fall

13. Written in Stone

14. What Would You Do?

15. Will It Ever End?

16. Feast or Famine

17. Wasteland (alternate version)

18. Leech*

19. Deliver Me*

20. On My Way*

21. Leave Me Be*

22. Crossed The Line*

*Previously unreleased

SEETHER ON TOUR:

July 16 Q Casino – Dubuque, IA

July 17 Inkcarceration Festival – Mansfield, OH

July 22 Fond Du Lac County Fair – Fond Du Lac, WI

July 23 Waukesha County Fair – Waukesha, WI

Aug 19 Brown County Fairgrounds – Aberdeen, SD

Sep 03 Rocklahoma Festival – Prior, OK

Sep 11 Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 – Alton, VA

