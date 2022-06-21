Comedian Sam Morril to Headline Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

SAM MORRIL is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City, and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. His 2020 stand-up special for Comedy Central, I Got This—his 3rd for the taste-making network—amassed over 1.5 million views in two weeks, and was later released as a comedy album by 800 Pound Gorilla Records. Now, restless from years off tour, Sam is channeling his energies to hitting the road headlining the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, beginning on August 18th in Los Angeles at The Bourbon Room.

Sam first rose to prominence as a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, frequently appearing when not touring cities across the nation. In 2011, he was named one of Comedy Central’s “Comics to Watch.” From there, Sam became a fixture on TV, performing multiple stand-up sets and making cameo appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden, Conan, Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and Inside Amy Schumer.

In 2015, the comedian recorded his debut album, Class Act, with Comedy Central Records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists and appeared on season four of Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. His first one-hour special, Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence premiered on Comedy Central in 2018. For two seasons, Sam hosted his very own show on MSG called People Talking Sports which earned two Emmy® nominations. He also made a cameo as a comic at an open mic in the 2019 DC thriller film The Joker which earned 11 Academy Award® nominations. Most recently, Sam self-released his stand-up special, Up On The Roof, in which he navigates performing live during COVID. These days Sam can be heard on the podcast We Might Be Drunk with co-host Mark Normand and seen on Netflix’s That’s My Time with David Letterman.

“I am excited to be partnering with the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour for my next tour. Hitting exciting cities like Fort Wayne… Indiana… damn, really? I’m going to need that energy drink!” shares Sam.

8/18/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Bourbon Room

9/15 – 9/17/22 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Comedy Club

9/22 – 9/24/22 – Irvine, CA – Irvine Improv

9/30 – 10/1/22 – Omaha, NE – Omaha Funny Bone

10/7 – 10/9/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Stand Up Live

10/13 – 10/15/22 – Lexington, KY – Comedy Off Broadway

11/3 – 11/5/22 – New Brunswick, NJ – Stress Factory

11/11 – 11/13/22 – Oklahoma City, OK – Bricktown Comedy Club

11/17 – 11/19/22 – Springfield, MO – Blue Room Comedy Club

11/25 – 11/27/22 – Fort Wayne, IN – Summit City Comedy Club

12/1 – 12/3/22 – Kansas City, MO – The Comedy Club at Kansas City

12/15 – 12/17/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Comedy Club

12/29 – 12/31/22 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Comedy Club

