THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE To Debut July 12th On HBO Max

20th Century Studios’ THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE will debut JULY 12 on HBO Max. Labeled “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes, “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” has been praised as “hilarious,” (Ross Bonaime, Collider) and “consistently funny and proudly weird” and “one of the most joyful films of the year (Brandon Zachary, CBR).” The film will also debut on Hulu the same day.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy®-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE showcases voice talent which includes Kristen Schaal, H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, Zach Galifianakis and Kevin Kline. The film was directed by Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman. The screenplay is by Loren Bouchard & Nora Smith. The producers are Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith and Janelle Momary.

