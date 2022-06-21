The Peaks Whiskey Glasses Take Whiskey Drinkers to New Heights!

Whiskey drinkers everywhere can now hold the four corners of the Earth in the palm of their hand.

Tour the world with friends on your next whiskey night. The Peaks Whiskey Glass set by Liiton introduces four new destinations to add to your collection. Whiskey lovers can visit Mont Blanc, Denali, K2 and Fuji while enjoying their favorite premium single malt or blend.

Whiskey fans are enthusiasts about the news. Not only has The Peaks Whiskey Glass smashed through its Kickstarter goal in less than 24 hours, but it has also surpassed the same-day goal set by its predecessor, the Everest Whiskey Glass.

“You spoke, and we listened,” says Liiton founder Peng Lin. “During our Everest campaign, you asked for more mountains and so we’re delivering four peaks in this collection. We couldn’t be more pleased to bring whiskey fans the glasses they have been clamoring for.”

With the Peak Whiskey Glass set, Liiton is offering whiskey fans who missed out on the Everest Kickstarter Campaign to be first to jump on board for their newest premium whiskey drinking experience. More than 13,000 whiskey lovers backed the Everest Whiskey Glass.

“If you thought our Everest project was ambitious, we went to new heights to design four new, true-to-scale replicas of these four iconic mountains.” says Lin of the collection.