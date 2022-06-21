WILLIAM SHATNER’s Historic Trip To Space Commemorated With “Rocket Man” 7” Vinyl Release

Not many real life events can elicit chills from sci-fi fans but when William Shatner, who portrayed space captain James T. Kirk on the long-running sci-fi series Star Trek, was actually flown into space aboard the Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin rocket, well, even the most cynical among us couldn’t help but feel a certain amount of astonished delight!

Now, fans of Mr. Shatner can celebrate that historic, out-of-this-world trip with a fun commemorative single! Shatner’s brilliant rendition of Elton John’s classic “Rocket Man” was originally released as a part of his 2011 solo album Seeking Major Tom. The track featured guitar work from influential Gong axeman Steve Hillage and recently has been newly mixed by producer Jürgen Engler. This new version is being released on both digital platforms as well as a limited edition 7” vinyl backed with Shatner’s version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity featuring Deep Purple’s Ritchie Blackmore & Candice Night! Get your copy now before the Klingons destroy them all!

Stream the single: https://orcd.co/william_shatner_rocket_man

Order the 7”: https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/william-shatner-rocket-man-limited-edition-silver-7-vinyl/

Track List:

SIDE A

Rocket Man feat. Steve Hillage

SIDE B

Space Oddity feat. Ritchie Blackmore & Candice Night

