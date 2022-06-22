MONSTERS ON THE MOUNTAIN: Epic Rock Festival Set For Return In August; Artist Lineup Announced!

The three-day hard rock and heavy metal music experience Monsters on the Mountain (MOTM) is set to return this August 19th-21st at The Gatlinburg Convention Center (234 Historic Nature Trail, Gatlinburg, TN 37738), located in Tennessee’s beautiful Great Smoky Mountains.

After a successful inaugural event in 2021 at Pigeon Forge, the three-day immersive fan and artist celebration is returning to Tennessee with a lineup featuring over thirty artists (including fan favorites and newer acts), plus an array of interactive events and activities (including photo opportunities with bands, plus access to the Rock N’ Roll Vendor Market, Rock N’ Roll Art Gallery, and the Outdoor Patio Experience), with more to be announced.

MOTM’s public on-sale kicks off today (6/21) with General Admission three-day passes starting at $349.00, along with single-day tickets starting at $175.00 for Friday (8/19), $175.00 for Saturday (8/20), and $155.00 for Sunday (8/21). For more info and to purchase tickets, visit MonstersOnTheMountain.com and follow Facebook and Instagram.

Monsters on the Mountain 2022’s daily lineup:

Friday, August 19th

Cinderella’s Tom Keifer

Extreme

Yngwie Malmsteen

Quiet Riot

Richie Kotzen

Kip Winger

Autograph

Lillian Axe

Bad Marriage

Tango Down

Nerd Halen

Saturday, August 20th

Queensrÿche

Stryper

Ratt’s Stephen Pearcy

Dangerous Toys

Eclipse

John Corabi

Enuff Z’Nuff

Cold Sweat

Bad Marriage

Pyromania

Sunday, August 21st

Night Ranger

KIX

Firehouse

Nelson

Vixen

Brother Cane

Pat Travers

Crazy Lixx

SOTO/Bieler

Michael Sweet

The Hot Summers

Wild America

Shot of Poison

Returning as official festival hosts are Eddie Trunk (VH1, SiriusXM), comedians Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine (former hosts of VH1 Classic’s hit TV show, “That Metal Show”), and pioneer rock radio DJ Nikki Blakk. Plus, Eddie Trunk will be broadcasting his SiriusXM show live on Friday (8/19).

An inviting and quaint mountain town in eastern Tennessee, Gatlinburg is a fabulous tourist destination featuring great dining options, outdoor attractions, shops, and a plethora of lodging options, all nestled under the backdrop of the breath-taking Smoky Mountains. Located in the heart of the town, the Gatlinburg Convention Center is easily accessible with many hotels, shops, and restaurants being within walking distance.

With a myriad of events, activities, and music to keep fans entertained day and night, Monsters on the Mountain promises to be one of the biggest events of 2022 for music fans.

About Monsters on the Mountain

Monsters on the Mountain, the three-day hard rock and heavy metal music experience brought to you by the creators of the pioneering Monsters of Rock Cruise, successfully debuted October 15-17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. MOTM returns to Tennessee for its second year this August. Click here for exclusive MOTM merch. For more info, visit MonstersOnTheMountain.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

