Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter Pack An Emotional Punch With “One Too” Music Video

3x CCMA Award winner for Entertainer of the Year, Dallas Smith and 15x CCMA Awards nominee Mackenzie Porter share the picturesque video for their latest collaboration “One Too”. The striking video from the Big Loud Records label mates arrives on the heels of Smith’s 12th chart-topping hit “Hide From a Broken Heart” and Porter’s 5th number one Canadian country radio single “Pickup”. “One Too” has surpassed 1M streams in just over a week and was the #1 most added at Canadian country radio last week.

Partnering with Country Now for its premiere, the great friends and label partners in real life deliver a visually stunning video. Filled with personally documented photographs and film clips captured behind the lens of a love lost between two people, watch the “One Too” music video below!

Both artists shared their excitement about working together on the track with Smith saying, “’One Too’ strikes every chord personally and musically and I can’t think of a better duet partner to share this song with.” Porter adds, “Many of us know Dallas as an incredible artist, but what you might not know is how much he helps other artists around him. He shares his team, his band, his knowledge and connects the dots for artists he believes in. In 2022, I somehow convinced him to sing a song with me and it’s called ‘One Too’.”

Last month, the multi-platinum JUNO Award winner, Smith, kicked off the national headlining Some Things Never ChangeTour with James Barker Band and special guest Meghan Patrick plus emerging country artists Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott, and Manny Blu. Tickets for the remaining shows are available at www.livenation.com or www.DallasSmithmusic.com . $2.50 will be added to the cost of each ticket to go towards Canadian mental health charities and services, on behalf of the Lifted Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation – a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that mental health services are accessible to anyone and everyone in need.

ABOUT DALLAS SMITH

A multiple JUNO and CCMA Award winning entertainer, Dallas Smith is one of the most celebrated artists in Canadian country music. Amassing 18 Canadian Gold-certified singles, four Canadian Gold-certified albums, and seven Canadian Platinum-certified singles along with more than 500 MILLION collective streams to date and 2 MILLION global album equivalents. Smith is also the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have TWELVE #1 singles, including four consecutive chart-toppers from the same album, and closed out 2019 as the most played artist (domestic/international) at Canadian country radio for the year. Adding to the list of accolades, Smith is the sole Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase era to earn TWELVE #1 songs in history and have 23 consecutive singles peak in the Top 10 of the country airplay chart. Smith is the three-time CCMA Award winner for Entertainer of the Year (2019/2020/2021), continuing to set the bar high for Country music in all that he does. In 2021, Smith launched the Lifted Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation – a non-profit organization committed to ensuring that mental health services are accessible to anyone and everyone in need. Winner of four 2021 CCMA Awards (Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Top Selling Canadian Album of the Year), Smith announced the national headlining Some Things Never Change Tour for 2022 and most recently topped the radio charts with his 12th NUMBER ONE single “Hide From A Broken Heart”.

ABOUT MACKENZIE PORTER

Canada-born, Nashville-based MacKenzie Porter is rising to international acclaim with a distinct country-pop style. Building momentum with a six-week U.S. #1 in Dustin Lynch collaboration “Thinking ‘Bout You,” Porter made her own mark simultaneously, releasing brand-new songs “Coming Soon To A Bar Near You,” “Pickup,” “Unlonely Me” and “Heaven Heard Me.” Her “mesmerizing vocals and hook-driven songs” (Billboard) continue to spark headline-worthy accolades, debuting on the Grand Ole Opry in late 2021, earning four 2021 CCMA Awards nominations, and a 2021 JUNO nomination for her Joey Moi-produced Country Album of the Year contender, DRINKIN’ SONGS: THE COLLECTION. Making history in 2022, Porter is the first Canadian female artist this century to have five #1 songs at country radio. Porter also earned her first crossover Top 10 at Canadian pop radio – a first since 2003 for a Canadian country artist – with “These Days (Remix),” and joined CMT‘s elite Next Women of Country class of 2021. The triple threat previously starred in cult-followed sci-fi television series Travelers now on Netflix, and has opened for Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Brad Paisley, Rascal Flatts, as well as labelmates Dallas Smith and Chris Lane.

