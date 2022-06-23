REIGNWOLF Releases “The Woods” Single Featuring Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine

Jordan Cook, aka Reignwolf, tells Billboard, “Wilk means ‘Wolf’ in Polish, and they went into ‘The Woods’ together…” “The Woods” was recorded at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, CA, and written by Jordan Cook, who is also on vocals, guitar and bass. The iconic Brad Wilks is on drums, and the track was mixed by Grammy-nominated Tony Hoffer and mastered by multi-award winning, world-renowned engineer, Howie Weinberg.

In addition to the new single, Reignwolf is currently on tour in the UK/EU. Reignwolf will rock 19 festivals in 25 days, including Madrid’s, Mad Cool festival and Belgium’s Rock Werchter. In September, a return to the states will include a show at Bourbon and Beyond in Louisville. All dates can be found at Reignwolf.com.

For more info on Reignwolf:

