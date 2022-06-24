FAME ON FIRE Release New Track “Ketamine” From Their Upcoming Sophomore Album

With the recent announcement of their sophomore album Welcome To The Chaos and their assault on radio with their SiriusXM Octane chart-topper and current Top 40 track at Active Rock radio “Plastic Heart,” Florida rockers Fame on Fire are releasing another song from their Hopeless Records release available on July 24th.

“Ketamine” is an upbeat rocker that talks about addiction and the cost of using substances to combat the trials of life. The song was produced by Fame on Fire with additional production by Brian Howes (Halestorm, Daughtry, Skillet) and Arcaeus. The song is available on all streaming services via https://ffm.to/ketaminefof.

Welcome To The Chaos is the album that is poised to make a statement from the band comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums). From the electronic creepy carnival ride music of “Intro” to the haunting vocal outro of “Dead or Alive,” Fame on Fire has created a follow-up to their debut album Levels that is sure to solidify their place as one of the most-exciting new bands in rock. Songs like “Lost In Doubt,” “Robbery,” and “Rotting Away” are all sonically different and display the variety of musical influences the band has. The title track “Welcome To The Chaos” features Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas. The band recently released a frenetic music video for the track “Cut Throat.” The video for “Cut Throat” was created by longtime collaborator Roman Films along with Boardwalk Studios and can be seen here: https://ffm.to/videocutthroat. Welcome To The Chaos is now available for pre-order and pre-save here: https://ffm.to/fofwelcometothechaos.

Fame on Fire spent the last year writing and recording what would become Welcome To The Chaos. The debut single “Plastic Heart” was one of the first new songs completed from those sessions. The song is now available via all streaming platforms as well as available for digital download here: https://ffm.to/plasticheart. The band also released a music video for the new song that visualizes a relationship gone wrong – a sentiment echoed in the song’s lyrics. The video for “Plastic Heart” – which is approaching 1 million views – can be seen here: https://youtu.be/s3Te8RLeL98. Recently, the band released an acoustic version of the song that can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Z_QmPx71vlk.

‘Welcome To The Chaos’ Tracklisting:

1) Intro

2) Welcome To The Chaos ft. Spencer Charnas of ICE NINE KILLS

3) Ketamine

4) Cut Throat

5) Emo Shit ft. Kody Lavigne

6) Lost In Doubt

7) Robbery

8) Signs

9) Plastic Heart

10) Rotting Away

11) Back Then

12) Jaded

13) Dead or Alive

Fame on Fire has been making new fans across North America with their busy tour schedule. Recently wrapping up a tour with Starset, Fame on Fire was recently announced as support opening for ONE OK ROCK. The tour kicks off on September 19th in Austin, TX and runs through October 20th where it wraps up in Los Angeles, CA. The tour will make stops in Orlando, New York City, Chicago and Seattle among other markets. The band was also announced as part of WRIF Riff Fest in Detroit on September 24th playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire and as part of next year’s Shiprocked cruise – sailing January 22-28, 2023. Tickets for all upcoming shows can be found at: https://www.fameonfireband.com. The band will be touring extensively in 2022 to support Welcome To The Chaos.

Fame on Fire Upcoming Tour Dates

September 19th – Austin, TX – Emo’s#

September 20th – Houston, TX – House Of Blues#

September 21st – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues#

September 23rd – Orlando, FL – House Of Blues#

September 24th – Detroit, Mi – WRIF RIFF FEST*

September 25th – Charlotte, NC – The Underground#

September 27th – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall#

September 28th – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring#

September 30th – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom#

October 1st – Boston, MA – House Of Blues#

October 2nd – Montreal, QC – Club Soda#

October 4th – Toronto, ON – Rebel#

October 5th – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall#

October 7th – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues#

October 8th – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall#

October 9th – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis#

October 11th – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre#

October 12th – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex#

October 14th – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater#

October 15th – Vancouver, BC – Harbour Event Centre#

October 16th – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

October 19th – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater#

October 20th – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium#

January 22-28, 2023 – Shiprocked

# Opening for ONE OK ROCK

* Playing with Disturbed, In This Moment, Dirty Honey, The Violent and Eva Under Fire

