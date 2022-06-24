iKON FC 4: Tickets On Sale Now For Jorge Masvidal’s iKON Fighting Championship Event In Georgia

Jorge Masvidal’s iKON Fighting Championship organization has announced that tickets are on sale now for iKON FC 4, a professional mixed martial arts event taking place from the Savannah Convention Center and streamed live via UFC Fight Pass on Friday, August 5th.

“Get ready Savannah, iKON FC is bringing a stacked card of action packed fights to the Convention Center Friday, August 5th – and get ready for me, because I’m in town today and tomorrow to see the city and introduce iKON Fighting Championship to the community.”

Tickets for iKON FC 4 are on sale now for $50 for general admission /10-seat VIP Tables for $1,000 and can be purchased through https://ikonfc.com/shop. Doors open at 6:00pm ET; the first bout is at 7:00 p.m. ET; iKON FC 4 goes live on UFC Fight Pass at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Masvidal arrives in Savannah later today and will be making an appearance at the Savannah Bananas game at Grayson Stadium Saturday night.

Savannah sports fans will see the number two-ranked Georgia featherweight and Champion Training Center’s own Josh Blyden (9-2) take on Tennessee’s “Showtime” Steven New (8-3) in iKON FC 4’s main event matchup. Blyden and New will touch gloves August 5th with both riding a three fight win streak.

In the co-main event, the undefeated and #4-ranked Georgia pro bantamweight, Amun Cosme (4-0) will face the undefeated “El Nino” Diego Gomez Manzur (5-0), fighting out of Los Andros, Chile.

iKON FC 4 also brings Joe “Stitch ‘Em Up” Schilling to Savannah vs. a soon to be announced opponent. Schilling is a masterful combat sports veteran of four sports, having fought in boxing and MMA, and holding championship belts in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Combat Sports currently ranks Schilling the #7 middleweight kickboxer in the world.

In a featherweight bout, Macon, Georgia’s Quinten Culpepper (5-1) will meet Canaan Kaiwhae (6-2) who last fought in November 2021 in a Dana White Contender Series event. In welterweight action, the undefeated Macon-native Lindsey Jones (4-0) will face Sterling, Virginia’s “Good2Go” Kenny Gaudreau.

Kicking off the main card live on UFC Fight Pass will be the female flyweights Lydia Warren (1-0) taking on Chico, California’s Valerie “The Violater” Wong (1-2).

In undercard action, iKON FC 4 features:

Featherweights / 145 lbs. – Savannah's Brandon Moran (1-0) vs. TBD

Brandon Moran (1-0) vs. TBD Middleweights / 185 lbs. – Torrez Finney (2-0) vs. Louis Brewington (0-1)

Lightweights / 155 lbs. – Savannah's Eddie Lamonte (0-0) vs. TBD

Eddie Lamonte (0-0) vs. TBD Bantamweights / 135 lbs. – Augusta’s Malcolm Wellmaker (1-0) vs. Kasim Ruffin (2-2)

EVENT LISTING – Friday, August 5, 2022

iKON FC 4: LIVE ON UFC FIGHT PASS – 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Savannah Convention Center

Doors: 6:00 p.m. ET

First Bout: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live on UFC Fight Pass: 9:00 p.m. ET

Tickets start at $50 – available through www.ikonfc.com/shop

About Gamebred Promotions|iKON FC:

One of the UFC’s biggest stars, Jorge Masvidal launched a bare-knuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship, in April 2021. Gamebred MMA held its inaugural event on June 18, 2021.Masvidal launched his second promotion, iKON FC, which features both UFC veterans and up-and-coming fighters in traditional MMA events. iKON FC streams live on UFC Fight Pass, the official streaming platform of the UFC. Sign up here to watch iKON FC live this Friday, June 3 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET: https://ufcfightpass.com/signup.

For more information about iKON FC, visit www.iKONFC.com.

