OZZY OSBOURNE To Unleash ‘Patient Number 9’ Album In September; Debuts Todd McFarlane Video For Title Track!

2022 is the year of OZZY! Mark September 9 on your calendar as the release date for PATIENT NUMBER 9, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE’s new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 ORDINARY MAN release.

The album’s self-titled first single and video have today (Friday, June 24) been released worldwide. Listen to “Patient Number 9” here and watch the video Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee Todd McFarlane-directed here.

“Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again…especially on the music side this time,” Todd McFarlane says. “In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who’s sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it’s indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!”

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on ORDINARY MAN) and set for release on Epic, the new album marks OSBOURNE’s 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic–it’s everything you’d want from an OZZY OSBOURNE record and maybe more.

“Patient Number 9” was written by OZZY, Watt, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith and Ali Tamposi and features a riveting solo from legendary guitarist Jeff Beck (one of the notable guest stars on the album, additional details below). The video marks the first collaboration from the project with Emmy-and Grammy-winning director/producer Todd McFarlane. It is highlighted by McFarlane’s signature illustrations interspersed with live OZZY vignettes in the role of “Patient Number 9,” which the revolutionary creative force in the world of comics and toys also filmed. In addition, this is the first-ever video to incorporate OZZY’s artwork: his hand-drawn demons were animated and can be seen during the Jeff Beck solo in the song.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, OZZY welcomed a dynamic A-list supporting cast. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters made an appearance. Old friend and one-time OZZY band member Robert Trujillo of Metallicaplays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-lord Tony Iommi appears on an OZZY solo album.

An exclusive version of PATIENT NUMBER 9 with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book will be available for preorder; a limited-edition comic with foil cover is also available with a special deluxe box. Both can be pre-ordered here.

Pre-order PATIENT NUMBER 9 here.

PATIENT NUMBER 9 track listing:

1. Patient Number 9 (feat. Jeff Beck)

2. Immortal (feat. Mike McCready)

3. Parasite (feat. Zakk Wylde)

4. Mr. Darkness (feat. Zakk Wylde)

5. One of Those Days (feat. Eric Clapton)

6. A Thousand Shades (feat. Jeff Beck)

7. No Escape From Now (feat. Tony Iommi)

8. Nothing Feels Right (feat. Zakk Wylde)

9. Evil Shuffle (feat. Zakk Wylde)

10. Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi)

11. Dead and Gone

12. God Only Knows

13. Darkside Blues

About OZZY OSBOURNE:

He’s sold over 100 million records, is one of a handful of artists who has had top ten albums in last six decades, received induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® as a co-founder of Black Sabbath, won three GRAMMY® Awards, earned the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers, and Authors, set a Guinness World Record, and claimed real estate on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Birmingham Walk of Stars. He’s played for royalty (even the Queen of England) and dignitaries around the world, interacted with presidents and performed to millions of devoted fans on five continents. Earlier this year, Ozzy’s CrytoBatz NFT launched as one the biggest Celebrity NFT project ever created, it’s currently ranked in the top 100 biggest NFT projects ever and is valued at over $40 Million. That’s the stuff you already know (we hope), but what really matters is OZZY OSBOURNE is the real “Iron Man” and is still kicking ass and “going fucking crazy!” to this day.

