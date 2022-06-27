The Legendary Carol Burnett To Guest Stray In The Sixth and Final Season of ‘Better Call Saul’

Six-time Emmy® Award-winner Carol Burnett will appear as a guest star in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, portraying a character named “Marion.” In addition to Burnett, as previously announced, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, will appear reprising their Breaking Bad roles of “Walter White” and “Jesse Pinkman,” respectively, as the show draws to its conclusion. The series, produced by Sony Pictures Television, returns for its final six episodes beginning Monday, July 11 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+ with the series finale on August 15. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Said Burnett: “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show.”

Better Call Saul stars Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito and is executive produced by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.

The series ended the first half of its current sixth and final season as the #1 acquisition driver in the history of the AMC+ streaming service and the #3 cable drama for the current broadcast season in key demos. The mid-season finale on May 23 delivered more than 2.2 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, as fans tuned in to see the conclusion of Kim (Seehorn) and Jimmy’s elaborate plot against Howard (Fabian) and experienced a pulse-racing surprise in the episode’s final moments.

Since its season premiere, Better Call Saul has generated more than 17 million engagements across social platforms, ranking as the #1 drama on broadcast and cable for conversation and organic search and the #1 cable drama in owned social engagement and content shares, according to data from ListenFirst.

