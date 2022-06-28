‘Dirty Dancing’ To Receive 35th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and Digital Release In August!

The musical romance Dirty Dancing returns on its 35th anniversary on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital August 23 from Lionsgate. This brand-new, 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital release will feature new art of Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Red Dawn, TV’s “Red Oaks”) and Patrick Swayze (Point Break, Ghost, Road House). Dirty Dancing will be available for the suggested retail prices of $22.99 for 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital.

Official Synopsis: Thirty-five years after audiences were first introduced to Johnny (Patrick Swayze) and Baby (Jennifer Grey), Dirty Dancing remains a cultural icon. Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film’s 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.

4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Writer-Coproducer Eleanor Bergstein

Audio Commentary with Choreographer Kenny Ortega, Actress Miranda Garrison, Cinematographer Jeff Jur, Costume Designer Hilary Rosenfeld, and Production Designer David Chapman

“Establishing Shot” Featurette with Jeff Jur

Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Intimate Interviews with Patrick Swayze

Outtakes/Deleted/Alternate/Extended Scenes

Cast Interviews with Jennifer Grey, Patrick Swayze, Eleanor Bergstein, and More

Two Filmmaker Commentaries

Music Videos and Much More!

