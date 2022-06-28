SCREAM FACTORY Strikes Again with Epic ‘Child’s Play,’ ‘Child’s Play 2’ and ‘Child’s Play 3’ 4K UHD Collector’s Editions Releases!

He’s baaack! Everyone’s favorite slasher doll will come stalking again in Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ Collector’s Editions on August 16, 2022 by Scream Factory. The exciting release marks the North American 4K UHD debuts for the three movies with all-new high-definition film transfers from their original camera negative.
Die-hard “Chucky” fans will also be treated to a wealth of new bonus features including interviews with writers, producers, and actors of the iconic and enduring horror franchise. The Collector’s Editions are currently available for pre-order, along with limited-edition collectibles and exclusive merchandise offers on ShoutFactory.com.
SCREAM FACTORY™ SITE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS:
Scream Factory™ is also offering exclusive merchandise and bundles for fans to collect while supplies last.
1. Child’s Play 1-3 + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers
- Child’s Play [Collector’s Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 2 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 3 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters of the original theatrical artwork for all three films (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
- Two additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3
- Two exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
2. Child’s Play 1-3 + NECA + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers
- Child’s Play [Collector’s Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 2 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 3 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- An exclusive, limited edition 5 ½” tall “Charred Chucky” action figure by NECA (limited to 4,000 units, this will ship separately from the rest of your order in late 2022 — please note that a handling fee of $6.99 will be added for each action figure ordered)
- Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters of the original theatrical artwork for all three films (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
- Two additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3
- Two exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
3. Child’s Play 1-3 + NECA + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers + Enamel Pin Set + Postcard Set
- Child’s Play [Collector’s Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 2 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- Child’s Play 3 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)
- An exclusive, limited edition 5 ½” tall “Charred Chucky” action figure by NECA (limited to 4,000 units, this will ship separately from the rest of your order in late 2022 — please note that a handling fee of $6.99 will be added for each action figure ordered)
- Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters of the original theatrical artwork for all three films (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
- Two additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3
- Two exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)
- An exclusive, limited edition set of three Child’s Play postcards
Plus, Scream Factory and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Chucky Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 1,000 units.
- Set includes 5 pins
- Each pin is hard enamel
- Each pin measures approx. 1.5” high
- Each pin includes clutch with rubber backer
- Set includes custom backer card, which measures approx. 6” x 5”
- Pin set (on card) stored in custom keepsake box, which measures approx. 7” x 6”
- Keepsake box includes custom insert to keep pin set (on card) in place
- Art by Matthew Skiff
SPECIAL FEATURES & SPECS:
CHILD’S PLAY
The “chills come thick and fast” (Los Angeles Times) in this riveting, jolt-a-minute thriller about an innocent-looking doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer who refuses to die. From the director of Fright Night, Child’s Play comes complete with “excellent special effects” (Leonard Maltin) and a slew of special features that make this 3-disc set your “friend to the end!”
In this “clever, playful thriller” (The New York Times), only six-year-old Andy realizes that Chucky is responsible for a spate of gruesome murders, including that of his unsuspecting babysitter. But the real terror takes hold when the deranged doll becomes determined to transfer his evil spirit to a living human being … Andy!
Special Features:
Disc 1 (Feature Film – UHD):
- NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio Commentary with director Tom Holland
- Audio Commentary with Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” designer Kevin Yagher
- Audio Commentary with Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Don Mancini
- Select Scene Commentary by Chucky
DISC 2 (Feature Film – Blu-Ray):
- NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW Dolby Atmos track
- Audio Commentary with director Tom Holland
- Audio Commentary with Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” designer Kevin Yagher
- Audio Commentary with Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Don Mancini
- Select Scene Commentary by Chucky
- NEW Birth of the Good Guy – an interview with writer Don Mancini
- NEW Friends Till the End – an interview with actor Alex Vincent
- NEW Believe Me Now? – an interview with actor Chris Sarandon
- NEW Chucky: The Great and Terrible – an interview with producer David Kirschner
- NEW Windy City Chills – an interview with production manager Robert Latham Brown
DISC 3 (Special Features):
- Behind the Scenes Special Effects Footage
- Howard Berger: Your Special Effects Friend ‘Til the End – an interview with the special make-up effects artist
- Life Behind the Mask: Being Chucky – an interview with actor Ed Gale
- Evil Comes in Small Packages – archival featurette
- Chucky: Building a Nightmare -archival featurette
- A Monster Convention – archival piece from the 2007 Monster Mania panel
- Introducing Chucky: The Making of Child’s Play – archival featurette
- Vintage featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Still Galleries – Behind the Scenes, Posters and Lobby Cards
DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
DISC 2 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1
DISC 3 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition (Various)/DTS-HD Master Audio
CHILD’S PLAY 2
The notorious killer doll with the satanic smile comes back to life in this new chapter depicting the terrifying struggle between young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and the demonic doll attempting to possess his soul. Despite being roasted to a crisp in his last escapade, Chucky rises from the ashes after being reconstructed by a toy factory to dispel the negative publicity surrounding the doll. Back in one piece, Chucky tracks his prey to a foster home where the chase begins again in this fiendishly clever sequel to the enormously popular original.
Special Features:
DISC 1 (UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- Audio Commentary with director John Lafia
DISC 2 (Blu-ray):
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- NEW Puppet Master – an interview with writer Don Mancini
- NEW The Family Expands – an interview with producer David Kirschner
- NEW Under Pressure – an interview with actor Alex Vincent
- NEW In Kyle We Trust – an interview with actress Christine Elise
- NEW School’s Out – an interview with actress Beth Grant
- NEW The Second Dance – an interview with executive producer Robert Latham Brown
- Audio Commentary with director John Lafia
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Additional scenes from the broadcast version
DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
CHILD’S PLAY 3
Eight years after seemingly destroying the killer doll, Andy Barclay (now played by Justin Whalin), turns 16 and is placed in a military school. Meanwhile, the greedy president of Play Pals Toy Company decides to resurrect the popular Good Guys doll line, confident that the bad publicity is forgotten. As the assembly line recreates the first doll from a mass of melted plastic, the spirit of Chucky returns to renew his quest and seek revenge on Andy. Once again, it’s up to Andy to stop the unrelenting killer in this fast-paced and frightening thriller.
Special Features:
DISC 1 (UHD):
- NEW 4K Scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- NEW Audio Commentary by director Jack Bender
- Audio Commentary by producer Robert Latham Brown
DISC 2 (Blu-ray):
- NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative
- NEW Dolby Atmos Track
- NEW Audio Commentary by director Jack Bender
- NEW Ride the Frightening – an interview with writer Don Mancini
- NEW War Games – an interview with actress Perrey Reeves
- NEW Chucky Goes East – an interview with executive producer David Kirschner
- NEW Carnivals and Campouts – an interview with producer Robert Latham Brown
- NEW Midway Centurions – an interview with actor Michael Chieffo
- NEW Shear Terror – an interview with makeup artist Craig Reardon
- NEW Unholy Mountain – an interview with production designer Richard Sawyer
- Audio Commentary by producer Robert Latham Brown
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spot
- Additional scenes from the broadcast version
DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo
