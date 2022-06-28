SCREAM FACTORY Strikes Again with Epic ‘Child’s Play,’ ‘Child’s Play 2’ and ‘Child’s Play 3’ 4K UHD Collector’s Editions Releases!

He’s baaack! Everyone’s favorite slasher doll will come stalking again in Child’s Play, Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 4K UHD + Blu-Ray™ Collector’s Editions on August 16, 2022 by Scream Factory. The exciting release marks the North American 4K UHD debuts for the three movies with all-new high-definition film transfers from their original camera negative.

Die-hard “Chucky” fans will also be treated to a wealth of new bonus features including interviews with writers, producers, and actors of the iconic and enduring horror franchise. The Collector’s Editions are currently available for pre-order, along with limited-edition collectibles and exclusive merchandise offers on ShoutFactory.com.

SCREAM FACTORY™ SITE EXCLUSIVE OFFERS:

Scream Factory™ is also offering exclusive merchandise and bundles for fans to collect while supplies last.

1. Child’s Play 1-3 + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers

Child’s Play [Collector’s Edition] 3-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Child’s Play 2 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Child’s Play 3 [Collector’s Edition] 2-Disc UHD/Blu-ray set (with slipcover)

Limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters of the original theatrical artwork for all three films (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

Two additional slipcovers — made exclusively for this promotion — featuring new artwork from artist Devon Whitehead for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3

Two exclusive, limited edition 18” x 24” rolled posters — made exclusively for this promotion — of the newly-designed art for Child’s Play 2 and Child’s Play 3 from artist Devon Whitehead (these will ship rolled, in a poster tube)

2. Child’s Play 1-3 + NECA + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers

An exclusive, limited edition 5 ½” tall “Charred Chucky” action figure by NECA (limited to 4,000 units, this will ship separately from the rest of your order in late 2022 — please note that a handling fee of $6.99 will be added for each action figure ordered)

3. Child’s Play 1-3 + NECA + 5 Posters + 2 Slipcovers + Enamel Pin Set + Postcard Set

An exclusive, limited edition set of three Child’s Play postcards

Plus, Scream Factory and Gutter Garbs have teamed up to bring you the official Chucky Collectible Enamel Pin Set, exclusive to ShoutFactory.com and limited to 1,000 units.

Set includes 5 pins

Each pin is hard enamel

Each pin measures approx. 1.5” high

Each pin includes clutch with rubber backer

Set includes custom backer card, which measures approx. 6” x 5”

Pin set (on card) stored in custom keepsake box, which measures approx. 7” x 6”

Keepsake box includes custom insert to keep pin set (on card) in place

Art by Matthew Skiff

SPECIAL FEATURES & SPECS:

CHILD’S PLAY

The “chills come thick and fast” (Los Angeles Times) in this riveting, jolt-a-minute thriller about an innocent-looking doll inhabited by the soul of a serial killer who refuses to die. From the director of Fright Night, Child’s Play comes complete with “excellent special effects” (Leonard Maltin) and a slew of special features that make this 3-disc set your “friend to the end!”

In this “clever, playful thriller” (The New York Times), only six-year-old Andy realizes that Chucky is responsible for a spate of gruesome murders, including that of his unsuspecting babysitter. But the real terror takes hold when the deranged doll becomes determined to transfer his evil spirit to a living human being … Andy!

Special Features:

Disc 1 (Feature Film – UHD):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio Commentary with director Tom Holland

Audio Commentary with Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” designer Kevin Yagher

Audio Commentary with Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Don Mancini

Select Scene Commentary by Chucky

DISC 2 (Feature Film – Blu-Ray):

NEW 2022 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Dolby Atmos track

Audio Commentary with director Tom Holland

Audio Commentary with Alex Vincent, Catherine Hicks and “Chucky” designer Kevin Yagher

Audio Commentary with Producer David Kirschner and Screenwriter Don Mancini

Select Scene Commentary by Chucky

NEW Birth of the Good Guy – an interview with writer Don Mancini

NEW Friends Till the End – an interview with actor Alex Vincent

NEW Believe Me Now? – an interview with actor Chris Sarandon

NEW Chucky: The Great and Terrible – an interview with producer David Kirschner

NEW Windy City Chills – an interview with production manager Robert Latham Brown

DISC 3 (Special Features):

Behind the Scenes Special Effects Footage

Howard Berger: Your Special Effects Friend ‘Til the End – an interview with the special make-up effects artist

Life Behind the Mask: Being Chucky – an interview with actor Ed Gale

Evil Comes in Small Packages – archival featurette

Chucky: Building a Nightmare -archival featurette

A Monster Convention – archival piece from the 2007 Monster Mania panel

Introducing Chucky: The Making of Child’s Play – archival featurette

Vintage featurette

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Still Galleries – Behind the Scenes, Posters and Lobby Cards

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 2 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1

DISC 3 – BLU RAY: 1080p High-Definition (Various)/DTS-HD Master Audio

CHILD’S PLAY 2

The notorious killer doll with the satanic smile comes back to life in this new chapter depicting the terrifying struggle between young Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) and the demonic doll attempting to possess his soul. Despite being roasted to a crisp in his last escapade, Chucky rises from the ashes after being reconstructed by a toy factory to dispel the negative publicity surrounding the doll. Back in one piece, Chucky tracks his prey to a foster home where the chase begins again in this fiendishly clever sequel to the enormously popular original.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 4K Scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

Audio Commentary with director John Lafia

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

NEW Puppet Master – an interview with writer Don Mancini

NEW The Family Expands – an interview with producer David Kirschner

NEW Under Pressure – an interview with actor Alex Vincent

NEW In Kyle We Trust – an interview with actress Christine Elise

NEW School’s Out – an interview with actress Beth Grant

NEW The Second Dance – an interview with executive producer Robert Latham Brown

Audio Commentary with director John Lafia

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Additional scenes from the broadcast version

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

CHILD’S PLAY 3

Eight years after seemingly destroying the killer doll, Andy Barclay (now played by Justin Whalin), turns 16 and is placed in a military school. Meanwhile, the greedy president of Play Pals Toy Company decides to resurrect the popular Good Guys doll line, confident that the bad publicity is forgotten. As the assembly line recreates the first doll from a mass of melted plastic, the spirit of Chucky returns to renew his quest and seek revenge on Andy. Once again, it’s up to Andy to stop the unrelenting killer in this fast-paced and frightening thriller.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (UHD):

NEW 4K Scan of the original camera negative – presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

NEW Audio Commentary by director Jack Bender

Audio Commentary by producer Robert Latham Brown

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

NEW 4K scan of the original camera negative

NEW Dolby Atmos Track

NEW Audio Commentary by director Jack Bender

NEW Ride the Frightening – an interview with writer Don Mancini

NEW War Games – an interview with actress Perrey Reeves

NEW Chucky Goes East – an interview with executive producer David Kirschner

NEW Carnivals and Campouts – an interview with producer Robert Latham Brown

NEW Midway Centurions – an interview with actor Michael Chieffo

NEW Shear Terror – an interview with makeup artist Craig Reardon

NEW Unholy Mountain – an interview with production designer Richard Sawyer

Audio Commentary by producer Robert Latham Brown

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spot

Additional scenes from the broadcast version

DISC 1 – 4K ULTRA HD: 2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

DISC 2 – BLU-RAY: 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1)/DTS-HD Master Audio Stereo

