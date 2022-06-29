DOPE LEMON Announces Dates For First-Ever North American Tour

DOPE LEMON aka Angus Stone has announced he will be hitting North American shores beginning this fall, which will include his first ever tour of the US and Canada.

Kicking off September 29th at The Regent in Los Angeles, the 16-date trek will see DOPE LEMON performing in other major markets such as San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Boston, Montreal, Philadelphia, New York City among others.

DOPE LEMON will be promoting their new album Rose Pink Cadillac released back in January of this year via BMG.

Rose Pink Cadillac, which contains the singles ‘Stingray Pete’, ‘Rose Pink Cadillac’, ‘Kids Fallin’ In Love’ and ‘Every Day Is A Holiday’ ft. Winston Surfshirt, was written and recorded by Stone under the spectre of global turmoil. Its sunkissed, unabashedly romantic outlook persists in spite of that: this is a paean to the spell that love puts us all under at one point or another, and an appeal to try and find that rarest of feelings even in times of strife. This is a record to put on with your loved ones, to let envelope and overtake you with its wash of feeling.

DOPE LEMON North American Tour Dates

Sept 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

Sept 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

Oct 3 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Oct 5 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Oct 6 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Oct 7 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

Oct 10 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Oct 11 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Oct 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Oct 15 – Chicago, IL – Park West

Oct 17 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Oct 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Oct 19 – Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Oct 20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Oct 22 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

Oct 23 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

More about DOPE LEMON:

DOPE LEMON aka Angus Stone has amassed over 400 million streams from his two widely acclaimed albums, Smooth Big Cat (2019) which came in at #2 on the ARIA Album charts, and Honey Bones (2016), as well as the Hounds Tooth EP. The release of Honey Bones was an instant-classic and saw Dope Lemon become not just a melting curio of artistic experimentation, but a fully-fledged cultural phenomenon.

DOPE LEMON has performed at Falls Festival, Splendour in the Grass, Groovin’ The Moo, Yours and Owls, Fairgrounds, as well as sold out headline tours both nationally and internationally.

