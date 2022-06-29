HARLEY QUINN Season 3 Set To Debut On July 28th On HBO Max; Teaser Trailer Revealed!

The third season of the critically-acclaimed Max Original adult-animated comedy series HARLEY QUINN debuts with three episodes THURSDAY, JULY 28 on HBO Max, followed by one episode weekly through September 15. Check out the teaser trailer below!

Synopsis: The mayhem and madness continue in season three of this biting and uproarious adult animated comedy series. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew – King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Alan Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) – “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

The cast for the series includes Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Ron Funches (King Shark), JB Smoove (Frank the Plant), Alan Tudyk (Clayface/The Joker), Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

Based on characters from DC, HARLEY QUINN is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Executive Producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein and Chrissy Pietrosh.

