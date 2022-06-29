SHE & HIM Share “Til I Die” Single From Upcoming ‘Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson’ Album

Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him) released the third single,“Til I Die,” off their upcoming album Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson via Fantasy Records, out July 22nd, 2022. “Til I Die” first appeared on the Beach Boys’ 1971 album Surf’s Up. “Darlin'” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” were the first two singles to be released from Melt Away.

With Deschanel’s vocals atop fluttering trumpet and Ward’s lovingly languid slide guitar figures, She & Him’s gorgeous take on “‘Til I Die” re-imagines the Beach Boys dazzling ballad while losing none of the originals’ oceanic depth. “Matt introduced that one to me,” Deschanel explains while talking about the song’s radiant glow. “I didn’t know it but loved it instantly. The melodies are stunning.” “It’s incredibly complex—the more you get into it, it’s like a labyrinth, but one you enjoy being in,” Ward adds.

She & Him’s seventh studio album is a loving, LP-length tribute to one of the greatest living American songwriters and singers, Brian Wilson. Melt Away: A Tribute to Brian Wilson finds Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward diving deep into the legendary artist’s extensive songbook, offering fascinating and delectable new spins on time-honored classics and overlooked gems alike. These fourteen covers are infused with the familiar magic that She & Him fans know and love, opening a new window into Wilson’s iconic catalog. Wilson even features on a song with Zooey and M. Ward for the album, “Do It Again.” The band have enjoyed a friendship, and mutual appreciation, with Wilson over the years and She & Him was previously a guest vocalist on his 2015 album, No Pier Pressure.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs — a very long list,” the duo explains. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone — and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Brian Wilson comments on ‘Melt Away’: “Zooey and Matt did such mind-blowing versions of our songs. The harmonies are beautiful and right on. I love this record!”

‘Melt Away’ Tracklisting:

Darlin’ Wouldn’t It Be Nice Til I Die Deirdre Melt Away Good To My Baby Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder) Don’t Worry Baby This Whole World Kiss Me, Baby Do It Again ft. Brian Wilson Heads You Win, Tails I Lose Please Let Me Wonder Meant For You

Melt Away is Deschanel and Ward’s follow-up to 2016’s holiday album Christmas Party, and it marks their second record of non-holiday covers since 2014’s Classics, which topped Billboard’s U.S. Folk Albums chart on release. It’s the latest display of remarkable talent from She & Him, who have wowed listeners for over 15 years with their gorgeous and warm indie-pop. As Deschanel’s maintained a successful acting career and Ward’s continued his own singular solo career as a producer and singer-songwriter, the duo continues to sound like the perfect match in the studio—with Deschanel’s dramatic vocals pairing with Matt’s textured, tuneful arrangements and production.

Tickets for She & Him’s upcoming Fall tour are available at sheandhim.com.

NEW FALL TOUR DATES

09.09.22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

09.10.22 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

09.11.22 – Portland, ME – State Theater

09.13.22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

09.14.22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09.16.22 – Grand Rapids, MI – Meijer Gardens

Keep up with She & Him:

Web/ Instagram/ YouTube/ Twitter/ Facebook

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.