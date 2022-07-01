GOO GOO DOLLS Announce Thirteenth Studio Album ‘Chaos In Bloom’

GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have announced their brand new thirteenth studio LP Chaos in Bloom, arriving August 12th, 2022 via Warner Records. Marking the first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, the record finds the band at the top of their game and continuing to constantly evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together.

Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that’s led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time. The record is available for pre-order now.

While Chaos in Bloom isn’t necessarily an album borne out by the pandemic, many of the tracks reflect on all of the things in daily life that became amplified while everyone was isolated from one another and sequestered at home. “Chaos in Bloom reminded us how special this whole thing is and to cherish the relationships that we have together,” says Rzeznik about the album. “Where we’ve been, and where we’re going.” Oscillating from personal reflections on the state of the world to societal commentaries, the songs on the album grapple with observations about our dystopian modernity while searching for optimism and pushing for a more empathetic world. “I’ve been trying to have a relationship with the bigger picture,” adds bassist and songwriter Robby Takac, “and refining happiness and what it means from that perspective.”

To record the album, Rzeznik and Takac retreated to Dreamland Studios just outside Woodstock, New York during the pandemic. An environment as remote as it is rich with historic rock music roots, the location proved to be the perfect setting for clearing the noise and creating such a record, which carries a true live quality that the band captured by blending vintage instruments and gear with new-age recording processes and techniques.

Alongside the announcement today, the band has shared the first taste of the album “Yeah, I Like You.” As the intro track featured on Chaos in Bloom, the song ignites the record with a rousing acoustic guitar line that hits like a gut punch, with lyrics that effortlessly critique our celebrity culture, and the people who work so hard to look so disaffected while masking insecurities with false self-assuredness. “In a world that is just drowning in social media and internet stars, many of whom are certainly talented, but many confirm that in 2022 you can be famous for doing nothing,” says Rzeznik. “Celebrity in this age has a very quick burn. It was hard not to be consumed by it during the pandemic.” Listen to “Yeah, I Like You” now and watch the brand new official music video now HERE.

CHAOS IN BLOOM TRACK-LISTING

Yeah, I Like You War Save Me From Myself Let The Sun Loving Life Going Crazy Day After Day Past Mistakes You Are The Answer Superstar

For the first time since 2019, the band will embark on a sprawling nationwide tour this summer. Set to kick off on July 15, 2022 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID, the nationwide tour will see the band performing songs from Chaos in Bloom for the first time ever along with other tracks from their complete discography at iconic outdoor venues spanning North America, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY. Blue October will provide support for the entire run, and more information & tickets can be found via the band’s website HERE. Goo Goo Dolls will be partnering with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation for the tour, a nonprofit founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre to provide healing and education services to youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating abuse, and sexual assault to help break the cycle of violence.

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] has gone double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl five-times-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. Their music continues to reach new audiences around the world and rack up platinum & gold statuses – including the recently platinum-certified “Slide”, “Black Balloon” and “Better Days” – and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers.

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

