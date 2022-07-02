The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest To Air July 4th on ESPN Networks!

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest will air live on Monday, July 4. ESPN has exclusive live broadcast rights from 10:45 am ET to the conclusion of the event, expected to be at 1 pm ET. This marks the 19th consecutive year ESPN has televised the event.

The women’s competition coverage begins at 10:45 am ET and is telecast live on ESPN3. The men’s competition coverage begins at 12 pm ET and is telecast live on ESPNEWS. ESPN3 will also feature ISO cams on Top-ranked Female Miki Sudo and World Champion Joey Chestnut during their respective competitions, in addition to full coverage of both the women’s and men’s events. Re-airs will be on ESPN at 4 pm ET and 10 pm ET. Air times subject to change.

New this year, ESPN SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson will do play-by-play of the eating contest, with in-depth analysis by Major League Eating’s Richard Shea. The 2022 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest will take place back in Coney Island, returning to the iconic Nathan’s Famous flagship restaurant at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues after being forced to alternate locations in 2020 and 2021 by the pandemic.

Chestnut seeks a new record after eating 76 hot dogs and buns last year in the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. Sudo, the number-one-ranked female in the world with a personal best of 48 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, will return after missing the 2021 contest due to pregnancy. She will battle Michelle Lesco of Arizona, who ate 30 ¾ hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes last year.

Nathan’s Famous will also make its annual donation of 100,000 Nathan’s Famous hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City prior to the event.

Competing in the 2022 men’s contest: Number-one-ranked Joey Chestnut of Westfield, IN Number-two-ranked Geoffrey Esper of Oxford, MA Number-four-ranked Nick Wehry of Tampa, FL Number-seven-ranked Gideon Oji of Morrow, GA Number-ten-ranked James Webb of Sydney Australia Number-eleven-ranked Patrick Bertoletti of Chicago, IL Number-thirteen-ranked Steve Hammond of Kirkland, WA Number-fifteen-ranked Adam Moran of Leeds, United Kingdom Number-sixteen-ranked Bartley Weaver of Bowling Green, KY Number-seventeen-ranked George Chiger of Pocono Pines, PA Number-eighteen-ranked Brett Healey of Memphis, TN Number-nineteen-ranked Juan Rodriguez of Seattle, WA Number-twenty-ranked Ronnie Hartman of Buffalo, NY Number-twenty-one-ranked Derek Hendrickson of Las Vegas, NV Number-twenty-two-ranked Pablo Martinez of Visalia, CA Number-twenty-three-ranked Derek Jacobs of Vandalia, OH

Competing in the 2022 women’s contest: Number-three-ranked Miki Sudo of Tampa, FL Number-nine-ranked Michelle Lesco of Tucson, AZ Number-twenty-four-ranked Sarah Rodriguez of Seattle, WA Number-twenty-nine-ranked Larell Marie Mele of Long Pond, PA Number-thirty-two-ranked Katie Prettyman of Marysville, WA Number-thirty-three-ranked Sophia DeVita of Abilene, TX Number-forty-two-ranked Holly Titus of Indianapolis, IN Number-forty-three-ranked Jocelyn Walker of Sherman, TX Number-forty-eight-ranked Kathryn Tesch of Dorchester, WI Julie Goldberg of Queens, NY Rene Rovtar of Basking Ridge, NJ Prudence DiBenedetto of Queens, NY Catie Livermore of New York, New York

