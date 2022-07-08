LAME GENIE Join Forces With DANA JEAN PHOENIX For Hard-Hitting Cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill”

Our old pals in LAME GENIE are at it again! This time, these legendary rockers have teamed up with synthwave artist Dana Jean Phoenix to serve up a hard-hitting cover of the iconic Kate Bush song “Running up that Hill (Deal with God).” The classic 1985 single has exploded in popularity thanks to its use in the riveting fourth season of Stranger Things, which is currently streaming on Netflix. Simply put, this Lame Genie/Dana Jean Phoenix collaboration is a modern metal take that even Eddie Munson couldn’t deny! Pop it in, crank it up and enjoy. — No wimps, no false metal.

ABOUT LAME GENIE:

Lame Genie is the premier video game music cover band (heavy rock/metal) in Providence, RI. Formed in 2013, the band has made a name for themselves through their glossy, heavy video game covers and memorable live shows with sync’d visuals and projections. Having recorded over 14 albums in their seven-year span, this is a band that doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

Follow the continuing adventures of Lame Genie via Social Media:

ABOUT DANA JEAN PHOENIX:

Dana Jean Phoenix is a synthwave singer/songwriter from Toronto. Dana attended the nationally renowned Humber College Contemporary Music Program in Toronto and graduated the Musical Theatre program at Sheridan College. While at college, she would go to every open mic night she could find. “I would stay for hours just to get a chance at some stage time,” says Dana Jean, who became known in Toronto’s musical circles as ‘DJP’.

Dana Jean then went on to perform with Melanie Durrant, Jully Black. Dana Jean toured internationally as the front woman for the Juno-Nominated band God Made me Funky, and has appeared at the Montreal Jazz Festival, Calgary Stampede, Ottawa Bluesfest, Toronto Beaches International Festival, NXNE (12), Canadian Music Week, New York M.E.A.N.Y Festival, and Cincinnati’s Midpoint Music Festival. She has appeared on Breakfast Television, Etalk, Canadian Idol, and Canada AM and has also shared the stage with the likes of Fergie, Mariah Carey, John Legend, Natasha Bedingfield, Kardinal Offishall, Joe, Divine Brown, and Suzanne Vega. Dana has gained a following in the international synthwave scene, collaborating with Dreamwave and Darksynth heavyweights as GosT, Perturbator, Timecop1983, Highway Superstar, and Sunglasses Kid. Her original music has been featured on ‘The Voice’ (US), and the ‘Inside Amy Schumer’, and her collaboration with Dutch dreamwave artist Timecop1983 ‘Dreams (Feat. Dana Jean Phoenix)’, was featured in the Netflix original films ‘You Get Me’ and ‘Coin Heist‘, and will be featured in the upcoming video game ‘Crossing Souls’, an old-school action adventure with RPG touches, that will be released on PS4 and PC on Feb. 13, 2018. Her first full-length album ‘Drrty Shooz’ and sophomore album, ‘Le Mirage‘ have landed in the top 10 of the !earshot National Electronic Charts. ‘Le Mirage’, features production from synthwave stalwarts such as: The Northern Lights, Silent Gloves, Patrick Gill, S.T.R.S.G.N, Till Wild, London Lazers, and The Amazing Mr. S. In 2018, Dana’s first tour was in Europe with sold-out shows in Vienna, Warsaw, London, and Stockholm. Dana’s latest album, ‘Synth City‘ is available on Bandcamp now, and features production from Timecop1983, The Northern Lights, Highway Superstar, Robots With Rayguns, London Lazers, Till Wild, and The Amazing Mr. S and has been featured on Synthwave’s leading sites and blogs: New Retro Wave, Vehlinggo, Drive Radio, and Brutal Resonance. It has reached #1 on CFBX’s Electronic Charts and #1 on CFMH’s Top 30 Charts.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago.