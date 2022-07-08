Legendary Rockers STRYPER Release “Rise To The Call” Single From Forthcoming Album

Legendary, heavy metal band Stryper have released their latest single “Rise To The Call,” off their upcoming album set for release later this year. This new album release, produced by frontman Michael Sweet, firmly continues the trend established over the band’s last few albums, the new music sees the band growing heavier while also maintaining their trademark melodies, virtuoso guitar playing, and air-tight rhythms.

When asked about the release of their new album Stryper lead vocalist/guitarist/songwriter Michael Sweet says, “Although we have faced many obstacles over the past few years, we were somehow able to rise above everything that stood in our way and deliver (what I believe to be) our strongest release to date. Our new album encompasses everything that defines who we are: faith, guitar power, melodies & harmonies, consistency & longevity. We still have so much left to say musically and lyrically and this album showcases that. We couldn’t do it without the fans worldwide. Those who have stood by us through it all, for almost 40 years! We’re so honored and blessed to be able to release our 14th studio album and to be making the best music of our lives/careers. Against all odds, we’re still here?.”

When it comes to groundbreaking bands in the metal genre, Stryper is renowned for its distinctive brand of “heavenly metal,” extraordinary crossover success, and venerable endurance. The group ascended to prominence in the 1980s with Billboard Top 40 hits like “Calling on You,” “Honestly,” and “Always There for You” and has maintained a global fanbase since. Stryper’s career album sales exceed 10 million worldwide, including 1986’s multi-platinum release To Hell with the Devil. The band also made history when it notched two songs simultaneously on MTV’s Top 10 with videos “Free” and “Honestly.” While Stryper is known for their Christian faith, their decades plus career in heavy metal has made them much more than just a ‘Christian metal’ band. Sure, that is part of who they are, but at the end of the day, they are simply a long-running and well respected heavy metal band with a late-career rebirth that has proved their enduring talent and musical skills are well intact.

Today, some 37+ years after emerging from the southern California nightclub scene, Stryper continues to record, tour and perform for loyal fans around the globe. With three original members including brothers Michael Sweet (lead vocals, guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Oz Fox (guitar) and newest bandmate, seasoned bassist Perry Richardson (formerly of Firehouse), the group finds itself creating their finest, most powerful music yet.

Stay tuned to Stryper’s socials below for updated on the release of their forthcoming album as well as upcoming tour dates from the legendary metal group.

