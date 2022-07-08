THE MARS VOLTA Release Short Film For New Song “Graveyard Love”

The Mars Volta have released a new single and short film for “Graveyard Love” out now. The song follows the announcement of the band’s return after a decade long hiatus and the release of “Blacklight Shine”.

“They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can’t have you, no one can,” explains Cedric Bixler-Zavala on the lyrics of the new song. “Graveyard Love”, much like “Blacklight Shine” invites the listener to hear the bigger picture. Swarming synths envelope the song like vines, diving deeper into the story The Mars Volta continue to tell.

Stream “Graveyard Love” here: https://themarsvolta.lnk.to/GraveyardLove

Watch the “Graveyard Love” short film here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7MuV_qNsa8

Watch “Blacklight Shine” short film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYAR6bpf85Q

The band recently announced an online version of ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’, an online version of the #VOLTACUBE that mysteriously appeared in Los Angeles’ Grand Park. Inside of ‘L’YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION’ visitors were taken on a full, immersive journey to outer space, and where “Blacklight Shine” was heard for the first time by the public. The experience inside was intended to provoke self-reflection, with the single guiding fans on a journey through endless galaxies and back down to earth, to oneself. The experience, which includes a virtual scavenger hunt for hidden treasures in your city, can be found at this link: http://lytomehodorxitelesterion.com. #VOLTACUBE

The Mars Volta announced their first live shows in ten years. Dates have been added to select cities due to overwhelming demand. Today, the band has added a new date on October 9 at The Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets for that date will go on sale today at noon local time.

Tickets can be found at: www.themarsvoltaofficial.com

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX

September 23 – The Factory in Deep Ellum – Dallas, TX – SOLD OUT

September 25 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

September 27 – The Metropolitan Opera House – Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT

September 29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

September 30 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY – SOLD OUT

October 1 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

October 3 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

October 5 – Massey Hall – Toronto, ON

October 6 – Royal Oak Music Theatre – Detroit, MI – SOLD OUT

October 8 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL – SOLD OUT

October 9 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI – ADDED SHOW

October 11 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO – SOLD OUT

October 14 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 15 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA – SOLD OUT

October 18 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA – SOLD OUT

October 19 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

October 21 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 22 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

October 23 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD OUT

ABOUT THE MARS VOLTA

Formed by guitarist/composer Omar Rodríguez-López and singer/lyricist Cedric Bixler-Zavala, The Mars Volta rose from the ashes of El Paso punk-rock firebrands At The Drive-In in 2001. On a mission to “honor our roots and honor our dead”, The Mars Volta made music that fused the Latin sounds Rodríguez-López was raised on with the punk and underground noise he and Bixler-Zavala had immersed themselves in for years, and the futuristic visions they were tapping into. The albums that followed were one-of-a-kind masterpieces, their songs of breath-taking complexity also possessing powerful emotional immediacy. After the group fell silent, a legion of devotees (including Kanye West) kept up an insistent drum-beat for their return.

Now – a year after ‘La Realidad De Los Suen?os’, a luxurious 18-LP box-set compiling their back catalog, sold out its 5,000 print run in under 24 hours – The Mars Volta are back.

