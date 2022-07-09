AMC NETWORKS Details Plans For 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego

AMC Networks has announced its lineup of panels and events at this year’s Comic-Con International, which runs from July 21 to July 24 in San Diego, CA, including the final series panel for the cultural phenomenon The Walking Dead ahead of its must-see last eight episodes this fall; the Comic-Con debut panel for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, along with panels for Tales of the Walking Dead, the new episodic anthology within The Walking Dead Universe debuting August 14, and Shudder’s new docu-series Queer for Fear, premiering this fall.

In addition to its panels, AMC Networks is returning to the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel this month to transform the Skylight Terrace and Gaslamp ballroom into The Walking Dead Fan Celebration, the ultimate fan destination for The Walking Dead.

Additional details on the Fan Celebration and Comic-Con panels are below:

The Walking Dead Fan Celebration

Located at the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel (4th Avenue and L Street, across from the Convention Center), The Walking Dead Fan Celebrationis an in-world activation hosted by AMC Networks on Friday, July 22 at 7:30pm PT, reuniting Comic-Con and TWD fans to relive some of the most iconic moments and characters from the past eleven seasons.

Fans will be treated to a variety of exclusive experiences, designed specifically for San Diego Comic-Con, including an impressive collection of series set pieces, props and artifacts from all seasons , showcasing the series’ artistry and craft, and offering fans the chance to capture photos and videos amongst their favorite elements from the series. Custom video content will also highlight memorable TWD moments, and include special messages from cast and crew, honoring this ground-breaking television series.

AMC will distribute custom-designed TWD enamel pins, representing iconic images from the show's eleven seasons, plus one bonus design pin commemorating the The Walking Dead Fan Celebration.

Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from four custom-designed screen-printed t-shirts honoring the series, available exclusively that evening; transform themselves into the undead after visiting a Walking Dead-inspired walker make-up station; enjoy the Commonwealth’s “Taste of Tradition” ice cream flavors, along with themed beverages and food; and participate in a Commonwealth-inspired lottery for additional giveaways.

More information on event tickets to come. The Walking Dead Fan Celebration is hosted by AMC Networks and produced by Campfire.

AMC Networks Comic-Con Panels

Tales of the Walking Dead panel on Friday, July 22 at 12:30 PM PT, Hall H

The panel will introduce fans to this new episodic anthology consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Channing Powell, Director and Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, and cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) with additional cast pending.

**Press conference available on Friday, July 22 from 4:00-4:30pm at the Hilton Bayfront (please note, no video). Space is limited, please RSVP for confirmation**

The Walking Dead Season 11C panel on Friday, July 22 at 1:30 PM PT, Hall H

Chris Hardwick moderates the final panel for the hit series ahead of its last eight episodes this fall. This must-watch panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer, Director and Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming and Lauren Ridloff as they answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11.

In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?

Queer for Fear panel on Friday, July 22 at 4:45PM PT, Room 6A

Join a discussion for the upcoming Shudder Original four-part documentary series about the history of Queer people in the thriller/horror genre, featuring Executive Producers Bryan Fuller and Steak House, interviewee and filmmaker Kimberly Peirce and interviewee and podcaster Renée “Nay” Bever.

From its literary origins with authors Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and Oscar Wilde to the pansy craze of the 1920s that inspired Universal Monsters and Hitchcock, through the “lavender scare” alien invasion films of the mid-20th century, and the AIDS-obsessed bloodletting of 80s vampire films, Queer for Fear explores the role the LGBTQ+ community played in front of and behind the camera. Through this rainbow lens, we will re-examine genre stories not as violent, murderous narratives but as tales of survival that resonate thematically with queer audiences everywhere.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire panel on Saturday, July 23 at 2PM PT, Ballroom 20

The highly anticipated first series in AMC Networks’ Anne Rice collection makes its Comic-Con panel debut with Executive Producer Mark Johnson, Creator, Writer and Showrunner Rolin Jones, cast members Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Bailey Bass and Eric Bogosian and Production Designer Mara LePere Schloop discussing this new iteration of Anne Rice’s revolutionary and bestselling novel, stepping into the role of these iconic characters, bringing the world of early 1900s New Orleans to life and debuting a first official series trailer.

Interview’s first season consists of 7 episodes and is an emotionally charged, character-driven series that follows Louis de Pointe du Lac(Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid) and Claudia (Bass)’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality.

