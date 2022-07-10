THE DEAD DAISIES To Embark On U.S. Tour In Fall of 2022!

Hot off the back of their European Summer Tour, The Dead Daisies are primed to hit the USA this Fall !! The band have been busy radiating some heat in the EU playing with the likes of Judas Priest, Foreigner and on some major Festival dates …

They’re really looking forward to tearing up stages from the East to West coast playing new music along with the classic hits you know & love on a series of dates across the USA …

We know it’s tough out there, so we have created a specially priced “Have A Drink On Us” ticket bundle for our fans which includes a beverage and an exclusive Daisies T-shirt. The bundle is limited to 100 tickets per show, so get yours now!

“Look out!! We’re hitting a few of the best RnR cities starting in early September. Can’t wait to play you the new tunes!!! See you on tour!!” – Doug Aldrich

Reviews include: “The power of Doug Aldrich and David Lowy’s dual guitars provides a wall of sonic nectar.” “Frontman Glenn Hughes is in phenomenal form and still among the greatest rock singers of all time.” “The matrix of Brian Tichys’ drum solo is mercilessly celebrated.”

While they shine on tour, the band’s second single, ‘Shine On’ from their upcoming album slated for late September, comes out today. With The Daisies’ trademark Aussie rock stamp all over it, this hard-driving track is one to sink your teeth into and set to become an instant anthem.

“Straight up Aussie rock, it started as a riff I wrote on the tour bus, and now here it is!” – David Lowy

“Here’s another slab of driving, pounding rock from your friends in The Dead Daisies! The new single is ‘Shine On’. I had a blast recording this with the guys, and hope y’all dig it as well!” – Brian Tichy

Make sure you don’t miss Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio) Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Foreigner), and David Lowy (MINK, Red Phoenix), when they come to a town near you in the fall.

US FALL TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

07 – The Landis Theater – Vineland NJ

10 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival – Danville VA

11 – State Theatre – Falls Church VA

14 – Eastside Bowl – Nashville TN

15 – Arcada Theatre – St Charles IL

18 – The Vermont Hollywood – Los Angeles CA

21 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville CA

23 – Bossanova Ballroom – Portland OR

24 – The Crocodile – Seattle WA

