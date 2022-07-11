Country Music Legend REBA MCENTIRE Announces Dates For Fall 2022 Arena Tour

Reba McEntire has announced a fall arena tour REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT , set to kick off October 13 in Lafayette, LA. With 35 No. 1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her “entertaining and flawlessly executed” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) live show. Presented by Live Nation, the 17-city tour will feature special guest Terri Clark across all shows.

“I can’t wait to see everyone out on the road again this fall,” said Reba. “We had so much fun in the spring and I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark!”

Tickets for REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10AM local time. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, July 12 at 10 AM local time by signing up for Reba’s email list here. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, July 11 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi is the official card of the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at 10am local time until Thursday at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2022 Dates

October 13 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

October 14 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 20 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

October 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 22 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 29 – Corpus Christi, TX – AmericanBank Center

November 3 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

November 4 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 10 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

November 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

November 12 – Savannah, GA- Enmarket Arena

November 17 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

November 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 19 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

Reba’s special CD & DVD pairing, MY CHAINS ARE GONE, which features Reba performing some of the most beloved hymns of all time is available now.

Reba recently announced Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, a Lifetime movie starring and executive produced by the superstar. She is also set to join the ABC series “Big Sky” as a regular for its forthcoming third season.

About Reba McEntire:

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has won 16 ACM Awards, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People’s Choice Awards, 6 CMA Awards, 3 GRAMMY® Awards, a GMA Dove Award and was a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and selling over 56 million albums worldwide. Reba recently earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists. Reba’s Top 10 success spans across five straight decades and lands her alongside only George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton in the achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits to her name, a lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin’s Annie Get Your Gun and starred in the six-season television sitcom Reba. Her brand partnerships include Dillard’s, REBA by Justin™ and she was named the first female and musician to portray KFC’s iconic founder Colonel Harland Sanders in their celebrity colonel campaign. For more information, visitwww.Reba.com or follow @Reba on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Terri Clark:

Hailing from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, Terri Clark got her start by playing for tips at Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar across the alley from Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. The 3-time JUNO Award winner holds the honor of being the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Terri has received 19 CCMA Awards and in 2018 was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame. In 2016, Terri took to the airwaves in a whole new way with Country Gold with Terri Clark. The internationally syndicated radio show can be heard on over 170 stations across the USA and Canada and has garnered Terri CMA and ACM nominations for her hosting duties. With over 5 million albums sold, hit singles such as “Better Things To Do,” “Poor Poor Pitiful Me,” “Girls Lie Too,” “Northern Girl,” and “I Just Wanna Be Mad,”a slew of awards and sold out audiences on both sides of the border, Terri has solidified her place in the history.

