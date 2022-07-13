‘ORPHAN: FIRST KILL’ — Isabelle Fuhrman’s Ester Returns In Trailer For Terrifying Horror Prequel!

Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment have announced that the highly anticipated horror prequel ORPHAN: FIRST KILL will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ and will be available to purchase on Digital beginning Friday, August 19, 2022 in the U.S. The film will also debut in limited theaters. Check out the official trailer below!

Produced by eOne and Dark Castle Entertainment, the prequel stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles.

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit “Orphan.” After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. Yet, an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL is directed by William Brent Bell, screenplay by David Coggeshall, and story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Alex Mace. The film is produced by Alex Mace, Hal Sadoff, Ethan Erwin, James Tomlinson, and executive produced by Jen Gorton, Josie Liang, Victor Moyers, Kyle Irving, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Daryl Katz, Chloe Katz and Paul Marcaccio. The film is licensed internationally by Sierra/Affinity.

ORPHAN: FIRST KILL is rated R for bloody violence, language and brief sexual content.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.