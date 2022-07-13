SKID ROW Unleash Official Video For “Tear It Down” Single

Seasoned rock veterans Skid Row have released a new song and video from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang’s All Here, available everywhere October 14 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.

“Tear It Down” is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one — swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn, and a call to action.

“‘Tear It Down’ is about breaking down barriers. Because coexisting isn’t about building walls; it’s about getting rid of them,” says Rachel Bolan.

The video, which was produced by Take 2 Productions/Rosey Media, was filmed in the band’s home state of New Jersey, and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row’s music.

It’s cliché to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang’s All Here is the octane of an attitude that’s been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better, something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.

There is no time for waiting around — “Tear it Down!”

‘THE GANG’S ALL HERE’ TRACK LISTING:

“Hell or High Water”

“The Gang’s All Here”

“Not Dead Yet”

“Time Bomb”

“Resurrected”

“Nowhere Fast”

“When the Lights Come On”

“Tear It Down”

“October’s Song”

“World’s on Fire”

SKID ROW ON TOUR:

7/20 — Orange County, CA — Pacific Amp

7/22 — Tucson, AZ — Casino Del Sol

7/23 — Las Vegas, NV — Sunset Station

7/24 — Temecula, CA — Pechanga

7/25 — Paso Robles, CA — California Mid State Fair

7/28 — Windsor, ON — Caesars Casino

7/29 — Tiffen, OH — Ritz Theatre

7/30 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill Amp

9/9 — Robinsonville, MS — Horseshoe Casino

9/15 — Lynn, MA — Lynn Auditorium

9/17 — Salamanca, NY — Seneca Casino

9/23 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy

10/8 — Shelton , WA — Little Creed Casino

10/11 — Perry, GA — Georgia National Fair

10/13 — Kingston, NY — Ulster PAC

10/14 — Bethlehem, PA — Wild Creek Casino

10/19 — Wolverhampton, UK — KK’s Steel Mill

10/20 — Brighton, UK — Chalk

10/21 — Cardiff, UK — Y Plass – Cardiff Uni

10/23 — Bristol, UK — 02 Academy

10/24 — London, UK — 02 Forum

10/25 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City

10/27 — Manchester, UK — 02 Ritz

10/28 — Sheffield, UK — 02 Academy

10/29 — Liverpool, UK — Grand Central Hall

10/31 — Glasgow, UK — Academy

11/01 — Newcastle, UK — Northumbria Uni

11/03 — Cambridge, UK — Junction

11/04 — Great Yarmouth, UK — HRH Festival Indoors

11/06 — Antwerp, BE — Zappa

11/08 — Drachten, NL — Iduna

11/09 — Hamburg, DE — Fabrik

11/10 — Oberhausen, DE — Turbinenhalle 2

11/12 — Giswil, CH — UR Rock Festival

11/13 — Bruchsal, DE — Fabrik

11/14 — Munich, DE — Backstage (Werk)

11/16 — Savigny Le Temple, FR — L’Empreinte

11/18 — Norwich, UK — Waterfront

12/07 — Adelaide, AU — The Gov

12/09 — Brisbane, AU — Triffid

12/10 — Sydney, AU — Max Watts

12/11 — Melbourne, AU — 170 Russell

