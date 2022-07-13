SKID ROW Unleash Official Video For “Tear It Down” Single

Seasoned rock veterans Skid Row have released a new song and video from their upcoming Nick Raskulinecz-produced album The Gang’s All Here, available everywhere October 14 via earMUSIC. Pre-order it here.
“Tear It Down” is everything fans ever loved about Skid Row all in one — swaggering vocals, a signature guitar riff, groove to burn, and a call to action.
“‘Tear It Down’ is about breaking down barriers. Because coexisting isn’t about building walls; it’s about getting rid of them,” says Rachel Bolan.
The video, which was produced by Take 2 Productions/Rosey Media, was filmed in the band’s home state of New Jersey, and perfectly captures the raw and gritty nature of Skid Row’s music.
It’s cliché to say that a band has all their lives to write a first album. The truth is that they spend the rest of their lives trying to understand how they did it. The Gang’s All Here is the octane of an attitude that’s been festering since the band formed in 1986. Producer Nick Raskulinecz lit a creative wildfire by challenging them to deconstruct good ideas and rebuild them into something even better, something timeless. He became the arbiter of their legacy, daring them to revert to instinct and be the same rambunctious kids who made their first two albums.
There is no time for waiting around — “Tear it Down!”
‘THE GANG’S ALL HERE’ TRACK LISTING:
“Hell or High Water”
“The Gang’s All Here”
“Not Dead Yet”
“Time Bomb”
“Resurrected”
“Nowhere Fast”
“When the Lights Come On”
“Tear It Down”
“October’s Song”
“World’s on Fire”
SKID ROW ON TOUR:
7/20 — Orange County, CA — Pacific Amp
7/22 — Tucson, AZ — Casino Del Sol
7/23 — Las Vegas, NV — Sunset Station
7/24 — Temecula, CA — Pechanga
7/25 — Paso Robles, CA — California Mid State Fair
7/28 — Windsor, ON — Caesars Casino
7/29 — Tiffen, OH — Ritz Theatre
7/30 — Terre Haute, IN — The Mill Amp
9/9 — Robinsonville, MS — Horseshoe Casino
9/15 — Lynn, MA — Lynn Auditorium
9/17 — Salamanca, NY — Seneca Casino
9/23 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy
10/8 — Shelton , WA — Little Creed Casino
10/11 — Perry, GA — Georgia National Fair
10/13 — Kingston, NY — Ulster PAC
10/14 — Bethlehem, PA — Wild Creek Casino
10/19 — Wolverhampton, UK — KK’s Steel Mill
10/20 — Brighton, UK — Chalk
10/21 — Cardiff, UK — Y Plass – Cardiff Uni
10/23 — Bristol, UK — 02 Academy
10/24 — London, UK — 02 Forum
10/25 — Nottingham, UK — Rock City
10/27 — Manchester, UK — 02 Ritz
10/28 — Sheffield, UK — 02 Academy
10/29 — Liverpool, UK — Grand Central Hall
10/31 — Glasgow, UK — Academy
11/01 — Newcastle, UK — Northumbria Uni
11/03 — Cambridge, UK — Junction
11/04 — Great Yarmouth, UK — HRH Festival Indoors
11/06 — Antwerp, BE — Zappa
11/08 — Drachten, NL — Iduna
11/09 — Hamburg, DE — Fabrik
11/10 — Oberhausen, DE — Turbinenhalle 2
11/12 — Giswil, CH — UR Rock Festival
11/13 — Bruchsal, DE — Fabrik
11/14 — Munich, DE — Backstage (Werk)
11/16 — Savigny Le Temple, FR — L’Empreinte
11/18 — Norwich, UK — Waterfront
12/07 — Adelaide, AU — The Gov
12/09 — Brisbane, AU — Triffid
12/10 — Sydney, AU — Max Watts
12/11 — Melbourne, AU — 170 Russell
