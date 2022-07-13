THE RETALIATORS: Official Trailer Debuts For High-Intensity Thriller Featuring Some of Rock’s Biggest Names!

Better Noise Films and Better Noise Music will release the upcoming horror-thriller THE RETALIATORS on September 14 in theatres worldwide. It stars Michael Lombardi (FX’s ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘The Deuce’), Marc Menchaca (‘Ozark,’ ‘Black Mirror’ ) and Joseph Gatt (‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Thor’) alongside appearances from some of the biggest names in rock music including Tommy Lee (Motley Crue), Ivan Moody (Five Finger Death Punch), Jacoby Shaddix (Papa Roach), Spencer Charnas (Ice Nine Kills) and more.

THE RETALIATORS tells the based on real-life story of an upstanding pastor who uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter’s brutal murder.

Watch the official theatrical movie trailer below!

THE RETALIATORS not only features several on-screen appearances from BETTER NOISE MUSIC’s roster, but also highlights music from the above artists and bands, and more, throughout the film.

The high-octane original soundtrack for THE RETALIATORS will be released on September 16 via Better Noise Music and will feature a hard-hitting lineup of tracks from the above artists in addition to music from bands including The HU, Bad Wolves, Asking Alexandria, Escape The Fate, Nothing More, From Ashes To New, All Good Things, Hollywood Undead, Eva Under Fire, Cory Marks, Hyro The Hero, Classless Act and Crossbone Skully.

THE RETALIATORS – OFFICIAL SOUNDTRACK Track Listing

1. Papa Roach – The Ending

2. The HU – This Is Mongol

3. Eva Under Fire – Blow (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills)

4. From Ashes To New – Scars That I’m Hiding (feat. Anders Fridén of In Flames)

5. Asking Alexandria – Faded Out (feat. Within Temptation)

6. Tommy Lee – Tops (feat. Push Push)

7. Classless Act – Classless Act (feat. Vince Neil of Motley Crue)

8. Five Finger Death Punch – Darkness Settles In

9. NOTHING MORE – TIRED OF WINNING

10. Crossbone Skully – Evil World Machine

11. The HU – Wolf Totem (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

12. Bad Wolves – If Tomorrow Never Comes (feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills

13. Cory Marks – Burn It Up

14. Hyro The Hero – Who’s That Playing On The Radio? (feat. Mick Mars and Danny Worsnop)

15. Cory Marks – Blame It On The Double (feat. Tyler Connolly and Jason Hook)

16. All Good Things – For The Glory (feat. Hollywood Undead)

17. From Ashes To New – Barely Breathing

18. Motley Crue – The Retaliators Theme (21 Bullets) (feat. Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, and From Ashes To New)

