PARAMORE Announces Dates For Exclusive 12-Show Fall 2022 Tour Run!

Paramore has announced their return to the road with 12 special performances throughout North America this fall. Produced by Live Nation, the band’s first outing since 2018 kicks off in Bakersfield on October 2nd and makes stops across theaters in Omaha, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and Corona Capital Festival before wrapping up in St. Augustine on November 16th. These select shows offer fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Paramore in a range of intimate venues.

To ensure tickets get into the hands of fans, Paramore has partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. Fans can register now HERE through Sunday, July 17 at 10pm PT for the Verified Fan presale. Registered fans who receive a code will have access to purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, July 20 at 10am local time through Thursday, July 21 at 10pm local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. Public on sale begins Friday, July 22nd at 10am local time on paramore.net.

PARAMORE SHOW DATES

October 2, 2022 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 – Magna, UT – The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 9, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits

October 11, 2022 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

October 14, 2022 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

November 9, 2022 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date – Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

