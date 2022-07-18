‘On Patrol: Live’ With Dan Abrams and Sean “Sticks” Larkin Hits The Streets July 22nd On REELZ!

REELZ new series On Patrol: Live is set to hit the streets on Friday, July 22 at 9pm ET/ PT, reuniting the on-camera team of host and executive producer Dan Abrams and retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, alongside Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson. Together, they will provide minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on patrol from diverse departments across America.

“We’re a month out from premiere and I can’t wait to be in-studio with Sticks and Curtis as we bring this new live policing show to viewers across the country,” said Abrams.

On Patrol: Live will also engage the community by inviting them into the series. “Citizen Ride-Alongs” will give local residents, within the communities of the departments appearing on the show, a first-hand perspective as they ride along with officers followed by On Patrol: Live cameras on live nights; “Citizens On-Set” invites community members into the studio as guests where they can share their Ride-Along experiences and observations and comment on the night’s live activities. Both features offer a unique opportunity for viewers and members of the community to gain unprecedented access to law enforcement – from routine calls and high-stakes incidents to tracking down fugitives of justice and recovering missing children.

“Preparations to launch On Patrol: Live are well underway and we are thrilled to be airing just one month from now,” said Stan E. Hubbard, CEO of REELZ. “The production’s complex logistics and technical sophistication are like producing a Super Bowl every Friday and Saturday night, and we’re thrilled to do it to deliver the excitement that only live television can. For viewers and distributors, On Patrol brings the promise of ‘anything can happen’ and ‘I’ve never seen that before’ – all adding up to a show that will be one of the most dynamic and compelling on TV.”

Hosting and executive producing On Patrol: Live is Dan Abrams, CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, host of Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation, Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and former host of Live PD. Joining Abrams is Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson, Division Commander with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department in Columbia SC. Live on set every Friday and Saturday night from 9pm ET – 12am ET/PT the trio will provide viewers live analysis and context, offering unique insight into the experiences of the men and women of law enforcement appearing on the show. The live show content is complemented by public-service segments dedicated to finding missing children and tracking down America’s worst and most wanted criminals. For updates on the series or to join the conversation follow #OnPatrolLive and #PDNation on social media.

‘On Patrol: Live’ Cast Bios

is a retired Tulsa Police Department lieutenant with nearly 25 years of service. He worked in the Narcotics Unit before becoming a supervisor for the Organized Gang Unit and the Crime Gun Unit. He was originally featured on Live PD when it followed the Tulsa Police Department, and later became an analyst. Curtis Wilson serves as Deputy Sheriff in the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. He is morning News Anchor at WOLO-TV in Columbia, SC, and a radio host at WWDM in Columbia, and at WJMZ in Greenville, SC. As Deputy Sheriff, he also works with the department’s Youth Services Unit offering mentorship to at-risk youth. Wilson was a contributor to Live PD during its run.

On Patrol: Live is produced by Half Moon Pictures for REELZ. Executive Producers are John Zito, Paul Gordon, Joe Venafro and Dan Abrams.

