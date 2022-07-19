BANANARAMA Release “Velvet Lies” Track From Upcoming Album ‘MASQUERADE’

In advance of their new studio album due out this Friday, female chart-toppers Bananarama have just released the new track, “Velvet Lies” from their forthcoming studio album. The song is co-written by Bananarama’s Sara Dallin and singer/songwriter Alice D (who happens to be Dallin’s daughter). Of the infectious song, Dallin commented, “Velvet Lies is a song about taking back control and feeling empowered. Co-written by myself and my daughter singer-songwriter Alice D.”

In celebration of an incredible forty-year career, with over three decades as a duo, Bananarama will release their new album, MASQUERADE, this Friday, July 22nd in North America via In Synk, distributed by BFD/The Orchard. MASQUERADE, the duo’s twelfth studio album, finds them reunited with producer Ian Masterson, with whom they also worked on 2019’s IN STEREO and 2009’s VIVA. The project was originally conceived as an EP, but when the pandemic wiped out their live schedule in 2020, MASQUERADE grew into a sleek and cohesive 11-track electro-dance album.

One of the most successful female groups of all time, the UK’s Bananarama have sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, enjoying chart-topping hits all around the world. With such ubiquitous songs as “Venus,” “Cruel Summer” and “Robert DeNiro’s Waiting,” Bananarama is listed in the Guinness Book Of World Records for achieving the world’s highest number of chart entries by an all-female group. The duo recently published their autobiography “Really Saying Something: Sara & Keren – Our Bananarama Story” in October, 2020. Bananarama continue to tour the world. Bananarama is Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward.

