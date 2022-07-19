‘Jeepers Creepers Reborn’ Headed To Theaters For Three-Day Fan Event In September!

Timo Vuorensola’s highly anticipated Jeepers Creepers Reborn will come to audiences via a three-night fan premiere event offered exclusively through Fathom Events nationwide. The fan premiere event runs in theaters on September 19, 20 and 21.

Tickets for Jeepers Creepers Reborn can be purchased beginning Friday, August 6 at WWW.FATHOMEVENTS.COM or participating theatre box offices. A complete list of theatre locations will be available at the Fathom Events website (theatres and participants are subject to change).

Jeepers Creepers Reborn unfolds as the Horror Hound Festival holds its first ever event in Louisiana, where it attracts hundreds of geeks, freaks and die-hard horror fans from far and wide. Among them is fanboy Chase and his girlfriend Laine, who is visiting a festival of this kind for the first time. But as the event approaches, Laine begins to experience unexplained premonitions and disturbing visions associated with the town’s past, and in particular, local legend/urban myth The Creeper. As the festival arrives and the blood-soaked entertainment builds to a frenzy, Laine believes that something unearthly has been summoned…and that she is at the center of it.

Jeepers Creepers Reborn is directed by Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky), written by Jake Seal and Sean-Michael Argo and produced by Michael Ohoven and Jake Seal. The film stars Imran Adams, Sydney Craven, Gabriel Freilich and Pete Brooke with Gary Graham and Dee Wallace. And introducing Jarreau Benjamin as “The Creeper”.

