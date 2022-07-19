‘Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season’ To Hit Blu-ray In September; Special Features Revealed!

Ahead of the recently announced third season, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is set to release Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season on Blu-rayTM and DVD September 27, 2022. Featuring all 15 action-packed episodes from the exciting second season plus brand-new bonus features, Superman & Lois: The Complete Second Season is priced to own at $19.99 SRP for the DVD ($24.99 in Canada) and $24.99 for the Blu-ray ($29.99 in Canada), which includes a digital copy (U.S. only). The show is also available to own on Digital via purchase from all major digital retailers and is streaming on HBO Max.

Season two of Superman & Lois opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of last season’s confrontation between Morgan Edge and Superman. With Smallville on the national map for the first time in the town’s history, Lois Lane faces fresh challenges in her latest journalistic endeavors, while Jordan and Jonathan also find themselves dealing with change.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl, Arrow), Elizabeth Tulloch (Supergirl, Grimm), Jordan Elsass (Little Fires Everywhere), Alex Garfin (New Amsterdam), Erik Valdez (Graceland), Inde Navarrette (13 Reasons Why), Wolé Parks (All American), Tayler Buck (Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living), Sofia Hasmik (All the Bright Places), with Dylan Walsh (Blue Bloods) and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage). Based on the DC characters, and Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series was developed by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Batwoman, Supergirl) and Todd Helbing (The Flash, Black Sails), who executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter (All American, Riverdale), Geoff Johns (Titans, DC’s Stargirl, Wonder Woman) and David Madden (Kung Fu, Save the Last Dance).

BLU-RAY & DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

Fractured: The Heart of Bizarro

The DC Heroes: Path to Glory

15 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

What Lies Beneath The Ties That Bind The Thing in the Mines The Inverse Method Girl…You’ll be a Woman Soon Tried and True Anti-Hero Into Oblivion 30 Days and 30 Nights Bizarros in a Bizarro World Truth and Consequences Lies That Bind All is Lost Worlds War Bizarre Waiting for Superman

