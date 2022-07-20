Cliff Burton (Cliff ‘Em All) IPA Beer Set To Rock Craft Beer Fans To Their Core!

KnuckleBonz, Inc. and The Cliff Burton Estate have announced the launch of a Cliff Burton branded beer with a portion of all proceeds going to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Foundation for Rising Youth Musicians. The beer is the first product to release, with pre-sales now available.

The Cliff Burton (Cliff ‘Em All) IPA Beer (6.4% ABV), the latest in the KnuckleBonz® Beverage Series, is brewed by Calicraft Brewing Co.® and is now available for pre-sale online at CraftShack®, pre-order now: https://craftshack.com/products/cliff-burton-cliff-em-all-ipa

A collaboration between the Cliff Burton Estate, KnuckleBonz and Calicraft Brewing spawns the 7th beer in the KnuckleBonz Beverage Series. This collaboration series combines the love of great beer with a devotion to great music.

Brewed to celebrate the music, life, and legacy of the master musician Cliff Burton, Cliff ’em All IPA is made in a classic NorCal style: hoppy, bold, and crushable! Capturing the best of a classic West Coast beer, and made with simcoe and citra hops, this IPA pairs well with all forms of incredible music!

The Burton Family has issued this statement: “Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton Foundation is centered on fostering the next generation of musical talent. We hand pick young individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton had. Cheers to Cliff and Ray Burton who loved a good beer!”

The Cliff Burton IPA will be available for fans in 40 states to buy online through CraftShack. See product page for details. The Cliff Burton IPA beer ships nationwide with some exclusions based on individual state laws. CraftShack is the premier online marketplace and platform for specialty craft beers and spirits delivered to your door.

First 500 Customers Receive a Free Poster Cliff Burton fans who order first will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. This poster only ships to the first 500 customers.

“We are honored to be working with the estate to bring premium products to music superfans that help contribute to help these talented and hard-working youth musicians,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc.

“Not only is this foundation and what it stands for near and dear to our hearts here at KnuckleBonz, but honoring Cliff in any way, whatsoever, is very important to us,” says Simerman. “The integrity, passion and drive he always had along with his obvious musical talent has gained him the highest place of respect in our company. We are truly honored to be working with the family on anything that can pay tribute to Cliff Burton.”

