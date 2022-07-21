SEAN “DIDDY” COMBS Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘No Way Out’ With Release of Digital Deluxe Edition

Music mogul, artist, and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his multi-platinum, Grammy®-winning debut, No Way Out, with a new digital deluxe edition of the album, a colored-vinyl reissue, and upgraded music videos.

NO WAY OUT (EXPANDED ANNIVERSARY EDITION) arrives this Friday, July 22, which is 25 years to the day of the original release date, on all digital and streaming services and features the original album along with 15 rare tracks, including remixes, radio mixes, and instrumentals.

Also, a 2-LP version of No Way Out on white vinyl is available to pre-order for $39.98. Due out on November 4 to kick off Hip Hop History Month, it will be the first time the album is available on vinyl since it was originally released in 1997.

In addition, the iconic music videos from No Way Out are also being remastered. The first – for the #1 smash “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” – is available now to watch HERE. It will be followed later this year by upgraded versions of “Been Around The World,” “All About The Benjamins” (Remix), “All About The Benjamins (Rock Remix),” and “Victory.”

No Way Out by Puff Daddy and The Family debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 after its release on July 22, 1997. It went on to earn 7x Platinum certification by the RIAA and win the Grammy® Award for Best Rap Album. The songs feature Diddy’s Bad Boy labelmates like The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, The Lox and other hip-hop heavyweights, including Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, and Busta Rhymes.

No Way Out produced several Billboard Hot 100 singles, including the international chart-topping Biggie Smalls tribute, “I’ll Be Missing You,” which held the top spot for 11 consecutive weeks and has the distinction of being the first-ever rap song to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. The track also won the Grammy® Award for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

No Way Out was initially conceived as an ode to Harlem and a nod to the mob narratives of Martin Scorsese and Mario Puzzo. However, Diddy changed course following the death of his friend and fellow Bad Boy artist Biggie Smalls. He assembled a powerhouse production team of rotating talent known collectively as “The Hitmen” and relocated to Trinidad, where they spent weeks expanding on the project. The result was one of Diddy’s most successful and highest-grossing albums to date.

Since then, Diddy’s influence and empire have only grown. Today, he is one of the top-selling artists in music history and one of the most accomplished producers of all time. In May, he announced he would launch Love Records, a new R&B label that will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters. Earlier this month, he dropped his new hit single “Gotta Move On,” featuring Bryson Tiller and this week, he dropped the video directed by Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor. The new single marked the music mogul’s official return to music. Watch the video to “Gotta Move On” HERE. Now available across all major music platforms, link HERE, is the first to be released from Diddy’s highly anticipated new album under the newly established LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records.

Just last month, Diddy received the BET Lifetime Achievement Award for being an “incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle.”

NO WAY OUT: DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION

Track Listing

“No Way Out” (Intro) “Victory” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes) “Been Around The World” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase) “What You Gonna Do?” “Don’t Stop What You’re Doing” (featuring Lil’ Kim) “If I Should Die Tonight” (Interlude) (featuring Carl Thomas) “Do You Know?” “Young G’s” (featuring Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.) “I Love You, Baby” (featuring Black Rob) “It’s All About The Benjamins” (featuring The LOX, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil’ Kim) “Pain” “Is This The End?” (featuring Carl Thomas, Ginuwine, and Twista) “I Got The Power” (featuring The LOX) “Friend” (featuring Foxy Brown) “Señorita” “I’ll Be Missing You” (featuring Faith Evans and 112) “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (featuring Mase)

Bonus Tracks

“Been Around The World (Radio Mix)” “Been Around the World” (Instrumental) “It’s All About the Benjamins” (No Chedda Mix) “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Gangsta Mental Mix) “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Ain’t Armand Mix) “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Radio Mix) “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Instrumental] “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Club Mix) “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Bad Boy Remix) [Extended Club Version] “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix) “It’s All About the Benjamins” (Rock Remix II) “It’s All About the Benjamins” (DJ Ming & FS Drum N’ Bass Mix)” “Victory” (Nine Inch Nails Remix) “Victory” (Drama Mix) “Bad Boy’s Been Around the World” (Remix)

NO WAY OUT

2-LP White Vinyl Track Listing

LP1: Side One

“No Way Out” (Intro) “Victory” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes) “Been Around The World” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G. and Mase) “What You Gonna Do?”

Side Two

“Don’t Stop What You’re Doing” (featuring Lil’ Kim) “If I Should Die Tonight” (Interlude) (featuring Carl Thomas) “Do You Know?” “Young G’s” (featuring Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G.)

LP2: Side One

“I Love You, Baby” (featuring Black Rob) “It’s All About The Benjamins” (featuring The LOX, The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil’ Kim) “Pain” “Is This The End?” (featuring Carl Thomas, Ginuwine, and Twista)

Side Two

“I Got The Power” (featuring The LOX) “Friend” (featuring Foxy Brown) “Señorita” “I’ll Be Missing You” (featuring Faith Evans and 112) “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (featuring Mase)

About Bad Boy Entertainment

Bad Boy Entertainment is the award-winning, globally-celebrated music, media and entertainment company founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Puff Daddy. Bad Boy was a hip-hop pioneer and, for more than 25 years, has been one of the music industry’s premiere production, distribution, publicity, promotions and marketing companies. Bad Boy helped to launch the careers of Hip-Hop and R&B heavyweights like Puff Daddy, Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack, Ma$e, Faith Evans, 112, Mario Winans, Dream, Black Rob, The Lox, New Edition, Danity Kane, Carl Thomas, Yung Joc, Total, Cassie and dozens of others. Today, Bad Boy has an exclusive joint venture label partnership with Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment; artist includes record deals with Puff Daddy, French Montana and King Combs. Other current Bad Boy artists such as Cassie and MGK remain at Interscope under the Bad Boy Imprint. And the Bad Boy catalog, together with Bad Boy/Atlantic artist Janelle Monae, stay with Warner Music Group as per the prior venture agreement between WMG and Bad Boy. Parts of the Bad Boy catalog are also administered through Rhino.

