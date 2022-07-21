TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Taps JAMEY JASTA To Produce New Hard-Hitting Studio Album

Grammy-nominated vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens (ex-Judas Priest) has started working on new music produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider) that will feature his heaviest songs yet.

Players on the effort include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Jamey Jasta remarks, “Ripper has been one of my favorite voices in metal since Jugulator arrived 25 years ago. His power, range, and work ethic inspire me daily and I cannot wait for the world to hear the crushing new metal tracks we are creating!”

Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper’s “thank you” list for a limited time here.

Ripper is currently serving as the frontman for KK’s Priest, featuring former Judas Priest member KK Downing.

Watch the album teaser below:

