DOG SOLDIERS Collector’s Edition 4K UHD+ BD Combo Pack Drops On August 23rd — Special Features Revealed!

The terrifying thriller DOG SOLDIERS from the visionary director and producer Neil Marshall (The Descent, Doomsday, Centurion, and episodes of Game Of Thrones) will finally unleash in a 4KUHD™+Blu-ray™ combo pack on August 23 from SCREAM FACTORY™.

Directed by Marshall and starring Kevin McKidd (Rome, Trainspotting), Sean Pertwee (Gotham, Event Horizon), Emma Cleasby (Doomsday), and Liam Cunningham (Game Of Thrones, Clash Of The Titans), this highly anticipated release features New 4K restoration from the original camera negative, approved by director Neil Marshall and cinematographer Sam McCurdy, and comes loaded with bonus content.

Loyal fans and collectors ordering from Shoutfactory.com will receive an exclusive rolled 18×24 poster featuring the brand-new artwork available while supplies last.

A group of soldiers dispatched to the Scottish Highlands on special training maneuvers face their biggest fears after they run into Captain Ryan – the only survivor of a Special Ops team that was literally torn to pieces. Ryan refuses to disclose his mission even though whoever attacked his men might be hungry for seconds. Help arrives in the form of a local woman who shelters them in a deserted farmhouse deep in the forest … but when they realize that they are surrounded by a pack of blood-lusting werewolves, it’s apparent their nightmare has just begun!

Special Features:

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Restoration from The Original Camera Negative by Second Sight Films – Approved by Director Neil Marshall and director of photography Sam McCurdy – Presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary by writer and associate professor of Film Alison Peirse

Audio Commentary with Director Neil Marshall

Audio Commentary with producers David Allen and Brian O’Toole

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Restoration from The Original Camera Negative by Second Sight Films – Approved by Director Neil Marshall and director of photography Sam McCurdy

NEW Audio Commentary by writer and associate professor of Film Alison Peirse

NEW Werewolves, Crawlers, Cannibals and More – an interview with Neil Marshall

NEW A History of Lycanthropy – author Gavin Baddeley on Werewolf Cinema

NEW Werewolves, Folklore and Cinema – a video essay by author Mikel J. Koven

Audio Commentary with Director Neil Marshall

Audio Commentary with producers David Allen and Brian O’Toole

Werewolves vs. Soldiers – a look at the making of DOG SOLDIERS featuring Interviews with Director Neil Marshall, Producers Christopher Figg and Keith Bell, Actors Kevin McKidd, Sean Pertwee, Darren Morfitt, Leslie Simpson and Emma Cleasby, Special Effects Artist Bob Keen and more!

A Cottage in the Woods – a look at the production design with production designer Simon Bowles

UK Theatrical Trailers and U.S. Home Video Promo

Combat – A short film by Neil Marshall

Two Still Galleries – Photos from the Film and Rare Photos from Production Designer Simon Bowles and Special Effects Artist Dave Bonneywell’s Archives

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.