HANOI ROCKS Songwriter/Guitarist ANDY MCCOY Announces New Solo Album, Shares First Single & Video!

Famed Finnish glam rock heroes Hanoi Rocks were never shy about wearing their collective influences on their fishnet sleeves. Starting with their acclaimed debut album, the group frequently included surprising cover versions among their killer original songs – from the Carol King penned “Walking With My Angel” to the bluesy folk of Hoyt Axton’s “Lighting Bar Blues” to the smoking hot take on CCR’s “Up Around The Bend,” which currently rides the top of the band’s most played songs on the Spotify platform. Now, HR guitarist Andy McCoy taps into the rich musical history that inspired him on his own full-length album of highly addictive covers entitled Jukebox Junkie!

The album features an eclectic mix of songs showcasing not only McCoy’s deep love of numerous styles and genres but also his immense gift for synthesizing these disparate artists into a cohesive song sequence. On Jukebox Junkie, reggae legend Toots Hibbert’s “54-46 That’s My Number” grooves next to “Take Me I’m Yours” by ‘80s hitmakers Squeeze while Iggy & Bowie’s “China Girl” and rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson’s fantastic “Funnel Of Love” highlight the album’s second half.

McCoy himself shares, “These are songs that everyone ought to know. I chose them from a list of 60 that I thought deserved to be bigger hits. I think this is the most colorful album I have ever done.”

For a taste of delights in store, McCoy has released “Take Me I’m Yours” as a digital single as well as a captivating video of the track.

Jukebox Junkie will be available everywhere starting August 5 on CD, vinyl and digital!

Stream the single: https://orcd.co/andy_mccoy_take_me_im_yours

Pre-order the CD/vinyl: https://cleorecs.com/store/?s=andy+mccoy+jukebox+junkie&post_type=product

Pre-order/pre-save the digital: https://orcd.co/andy_mccoy_jukebox_junkie

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.