MARCUS MUMFORD Announces North American Tour In Support of Debut Solo Album

Marcus Mumford will tour North America this fall in support of his debut solo album, (self-titled), which will be released on September 16 by Capitol Records. The headline run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off with two Colorado dates – September 19 at Boulder’s Fox Theatre and September 20 at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. The tour will include shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles (September 30), Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium (October 30) and the Beacon Theatre in New York City (November 7). Danielle Ponder will support from September 19 – October 14 and The A’s will open from October 17 – November 10 (except October 30). Mumford will also perform at ACL Fest on October 9 and October 16. See below for itinerary.

The Seated Fan Club ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 AM local time at https://www.marcusmumford.com/. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, July 29, at 10 AM local time.

On Saturday, July 23, Mumford will host Marcus Mumford & Friends at the Jane Pickens Theater in Newport, RI. The Newport Folk Festival aftershow will benefit Newport Festivals Foundation. Further details are available HERE.

Produced by Blake Mills (Alabama Shakes, Jim James), (self-titled) includes features from Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Monica Martin. Last week, Mumford shared the lead-off track, “Cannibal.” ListenHERE. View the accompanying video, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, HERE. “Cannibal” was highlighted in new music coverage by The New York Times, NPR, ET, American Songwriter and numerous other outlets. Fans who pre-order the digital album will instantly receive “Cannibal.”

Mumford is a founding member of Mumford & Sons, which has topped the Billboard 200 with three of its four studio albums. The band has won numerous awards, including GRAMMY®s for Album of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video, two BRITs and an Ivor Novello award.

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).

The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre*

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre*

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater*

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre*

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern*

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater*

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

*Not A Live Nation Date

