Paramount+ Unveils Official Teaser Trailer For ‘TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE’

Paramount+ has revealed the official teaser trailer for TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE during the film’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con with panelists Jeff Davis, Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin. TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE is written and executive produced by Davis, who is also writing and executive producing the upcoming Paramount+ original series WOLF PACK. The film will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and internationally where the service is available.

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The cast includes Tyler Posey, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

