Celebrated Sketch Comedy Troupe UNCLE FUNCTION Coming To L.A. For One Night Only In September!

Uncle Function, “one of NYC’s premier sketch comedy troupes” (Broadwayworld.com), comes to LA for ONE NIGHT ONLY on Tuesday, September 20th at 7:30pm, bringing their unrivaled brand of original sketch comedy, music, special guests, and more!

The Uncle’s triumphant LA debut will feature their signature brand of original sketch comedy, live musical performance, and special guest appearances. For over 7 years, Uncle Function has performed sold-out runs at several of NYC’s most storied comedy institutions, including Asylum NYC, UCB Theater, and People’s Improv Theater. They’ve been joined by numerous special guests, including Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud/B’way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO), Moses Storm (HBO) and many more!

Tickets are $20, and can be purchased here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uncle-function-tickets-385153413227

Uncle Function has been hailed as “one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!” by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: “You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens.”

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island ). Uncle Function is written by and features:

Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/HBOMax)

Russell Daniels (UCB Maude Night)

Jessica Frey (“The Characters”/Netflix, Sense & Sensibility/Off-Broadway)

Douglas Goodhart (Time Traveler’s Wife/HBO, “Discover Card Guy”)

Gianmarco Soresi (Comedy Central/ ‘Hustlers’)

Joseph Lymous (Just For Laughs New Face ’21 / Comedy Central)

Since their inception, The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Asylum NYC, Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and The Peoples Improv Theater. They have headlined Toronto Sketch Festival and NYC SketchFest. Their work has been featured on ABC, Funny or Die, HuffPost, and more. These Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.

Connect with Uncle Function via Social Media:

Website: http://www.unclefunction.com/

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/unclefunction/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu9ZZGwRqkAT2Gq89KN55GQ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unclefunction

