Legendary Guitarist JOE SATRIANI Announces U.S. Dates For ‘Earth Tour’

After being forced to postpone numerous tour dates over the last two years JOE SATRIANI is more than ready to get back to live shows and playing for his legions of fans across the world. The U.S. leg of his worldwide “Earth Tour” will get things started with the tour launch on September 21 in Riverside, CA and continue through November 19 with a final date in the U.S. to take place in Dallas, TX. Satriani will then head over to Europe for rescheduled shows in early 2023.

Satriani will have no shortage of new material to showcase for fans, playing songs live for the first time from not one, but TWO new albums. Satriani released his last album, Shapeshifting, at the start of the Pandemic lockdown in April 2020 while The Elephants of Mars, his 19th studio album, was released on April 8, 2022. The upcoming ‘An Evening With’ shows will feature 2½ hours of new music and classic fan favorites with an intermission in the middle of the set. VIP packages are available now.

The critical acclaim for the new album continues with Guitarist Magazine calling it, “A multi-layered delight from start to finish” and Guitar World exclaiming, “An undeniably cinematic new album…” Satrani fans agree – the video for first single, “Sahara now boasts over 1.6 million views since its April release!

In 2020 with all time constraints removed, The Elephants of Mars truly represents the album that Satriani himself hoped he could deliver with his band. “We did everything. We tried the craziest ideas. And we entertained every notion we had about turning something backwards, upside down, seeing what could happen.”

For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.

Satriani’s touring band is Kenny Aronoff (drums), Bryan Beller (bass) and Rai Thistlethwayte (keyboards).

Joe Satriani’s EARTH TOUR Itinerary

9/21/22 Fox Performing Arts Center / Riverside, CA

9/22/22 Balboa Theatre / San Diego, CA

9/23/22 Orpheum Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

9/24/22 Talking Stick Resort / Scottsdale, AZ

9/25/22 Grand Theatre @ Grand Sierra Resort / Reno, NV

9/26/22 Bob Hope Theater / Stockton, CA

9/28/22 The Moore Theatre / Seattle, WA

9/29/22 Bing Crosby Theater / Spokane, WA

9/30/22 Elsinore Theatre / Salem, OR

10/2/22 Fox Theater / Oakland, CA

10/4/22 Paramount Theatre / Denver, CO

10/6/22 Stiefel Theatre / Salina, KS

10/7/22 Hoyt Sherman Theatre / Des Moines, IA

10/8/22 The Pageant / St. Louis, MO

10/9/22 State Theatre / Minneapolis, MN

10/12/22 Chicago Theatre / Chicago, IL

10/13/22 Peoria Civic Center Theatre / Peoria, IL

10/14/22 Kalamazoo State Theatre / Kalamazoo, MI

10/15/22 Honeywell Center / Wabash, IN

10/16/22 Canton Palace Theatre / Canton, OH

10/17/22 Count Basie Center for the Arts / Red Bank, NJ

10/19/22 Carolina Theatre / Durham, NC

10/20/22 Palace Theatre / Greensburg, PA

10/21/22 MGM Northfield Park / Northfield, OH

10/22/22 Taft Theatre / Cincinnati, OH

10/23/22 Brown County Music Center / Nashville, IN

10/24/22 Ryman Auditorium / Nashville, TN

10/26/22 Warner Theatre / Washington, DC

10/27/22 Beacon Theatre / New York City, NY

10/29/22 Danforth Music Hall / Toronto, ON

11/2/22 & 11/3/22 Ridgefield Playhouse / Ridgefield, CT

11/4/22 Scottish Rite Auditorium / Collingswood, NJ

11/5/22 Orpheum Theatre / Boston, MA

11/7/22 Atlanta Symphony Hall / Atlanta, GA

11/9/22 Ponte Vedra Concert Hall / Ponte Vedra, FL

11/10/22 Hard Rock Live / Orlando, FL

11/11/22 The Parker Ft / Lauderdale, FL

11/12/22 Ruth Eckerd Hall / Clearwater, FL

11/14/22 Mars Music Hall / Huntsville, AL

11/16/22 Tobin Center for the Performing Arts / San Antonio, TX

11/17/22 Paramount Theatre / Austin, TX

11/18/22 House of Blues / Houston, TX

11/19/22 Majestic Theatre / Dallas, TXMore dates TBA

