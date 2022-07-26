SMITH/KOTZEN To Release ‘Better Days…And Nights’ Album In September

BMG has announced a brand new CD release from Smith/Kotzen, ‘Better Days…And Nights’ comprising five previously unreleased live tracks, plus for the first time ever on CD, the four studio tracks featured on their sold out, limited edition 12” vinyl EP, Better Days, released in conjunction with Record Store Day in November 2021.

The full track-listing for ‘Better Days …And Nights’ is:

DAYS:

Better Days

Got A Hold On Me

Hate And Love

Rise Again

NIGHTS:

Hate and Love (Live)

Got A Hold On Me (Live)

Scars (Live)

You Don’t Know Me (Live)

Running (Live)

The live songs were recorded during the band’s inaugural whistle-stop tour of the U.S. & U.K. at the start of 2022, which attracted unanimously rave reviews from fans and media alike, celebrating the duo’s debut on stage together with stellar back-up from internationally acclaimed bassist Julia Lage and drummer Bruno Valerde. Japan’s metal bible, Burrn! magazine reviewing the Whisky-A-Go-Go show in LA pronounced it: “ An amazing night….this rock n’ roll band is very different from any other…totally unique …and bringing you great songs!”. U.K.’s Classic Rock magazine said the show was a: “masterclass in guitar playing and performance”.

Adrian Smith comments: “I think everyone in the band was extremely happy with how our very first tour turned out. We were all naturally a little anxious as we’d never played live together before but once we got out there, everything fell into place really easily and we all had a tremendous amount of fun. I can’t wait until we can do it again and get to play in many more places next time round.”

Richie Kotzen adds: “We spent a lot of time discussing which of the songs from the live show to include on this CD. We wanted to capture an accurate snapshot of the special vibe we all felt on the tour and I think we’ve achieved this in the songs we’ve selected, and hope our fans will agree. We’re looking forward to seeing everybody again on future tours.” <

Better Days….And Nights will be released globally on CD and Digital formats through BMG on September 16, 2022.

To pre-order the album click here https://Smith-Kotzen.lnk.to/BetterNightsPR

The original EP tracks were produced by Richie Kotzen and Adrian Smith & mixed by Kevin Shirley. The live tracks were produced and mixed by Richie Kotzen & Adrian Smith. A live video for lead track Hate & Love https://youtu.be/mMVLmWdQxsw was directed by Ryan Titley.

The debut album, Smith/ Kotzen was released by BMG worldwide back in March 2021.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.