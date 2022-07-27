Neil Marshall’s ‘The Lair’ Acquired By RLJE Films and SHUDDER

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, have acquired the North American rights to the horror film, THE LAIR, with Shudder also picking up the rights for UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Following its World Premiere at FrightFest in August, RLJE Films will release THE LAIR In Theaters, on Demand and Digital October 28, 2022. Shudder will release the film early 2023.

Written and directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent) and co-written by Charlotte Kirk (The Reckoning), THE LAIR stars Kirk (Ocean’s Eight), Jonathan Howard (Thor: The Dark World), and Jamie Bamber (“Battlestar Galactica”).

“After directing the scariest horror film of its decade, The Descent, Neil Marshall is back with another terrifying trip underground,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “THE LAIR proves yet again that Neil Marshall is a true master of horror.”

“We are thrilled to have the team at RLJE Films and Shudder come on board to release THE LAIR. They are the ideal partner to introduce this action horror film to audiences in the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “THE LAIR offers an edge-of-your-seat experience with terrifying creatures and delivers exhilarating thrills that audiences love!” added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier.

In THE LAIR, Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) is shot down over Afghanistan and finds refuge in an abandoned underground bunker where deadly man-made biological weapons – half human, half alien – are awakened.

THE LAIR was produced by Rather Good Films Ltd and British Producer Daniel-Konrad Cooper with financing from Ashland Hill Media Finance, Ingenious and Trigger Films. Highland Film Group is handling international sales on the film.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Arianne Fraser of Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.

