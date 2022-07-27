‘WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY’ To Hit The Roku Channel In November!

The official poster art and release date for ‘WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY’ has been released into the wild. The highly-anticipated film is slated to premiere exclusively on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, 2022.

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also directing. Check out the recently released teaser trailer and new poster art below!

Official Synopsis: Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. With Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and an A-list cast of thousands their agents won’t let us reveal.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.