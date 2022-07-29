KOPPS Take Us To The End of the Earth With New Single “Planet Bitch”

KOPPS are here to make you dance yet again with the release of their new single “Planet Bitch”, out everywhere today.

The track has an infectious beat and big, bold vocals. Inspired by the uninspiring, KOPPS used the seemingly real imploding of the planet and inability to perform for 2+ years to conjure the concept of Planet B*tch, a place where the b!tches of Earth can gather, survive, and most importantly THRIVE in b*tchy oneness without any pesky worldly concerns.

“Planet Bitch” is the second new release of the year from the Electro-Pop/Nu-Metal band; a follow-up to “Bad Thing” which debuted last month. Both tracks will be included in their upcoming EP, Planet Bitch, out later next month.

About KOPPS

Never ones to take themselves too seriously, the Rochester-bred project would tell you that their sound is like if Britney Spears and Ko?n f-cked, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Anchored by Patricia Patrón’s sultry vocals, the band has a knack for pop sensibility that they immediately flip on its head, evoking a titillating mix of electro, pop, and nu-metal. With a flair for the dramatic, KOPPS visuals and stage performance dabble into a creepy, twisted, and often bizarr-o glam vibe but always with a wry sense of humor. Their hit “Dumb” has amassed over 5 million streams on Spotify and is a viral hit on TikTok as of 2021 with just a one-word chorus (DUMB.)

KOPPS has toured nationally as a headliner and alongside acts such as Joywave, Sasha Sloan, The Aces, Transviolet, Maybird, GreatGoodFineOk, Grace Mitchell, Verite, Mikaela Davis, Cannons, Spencer., and many more, placing massive importance on their showmanship for a live audience with fully choreographed performances. KOPPS’ music has been featured in major motion pictures as well as on television (Ingrid Goes West, Fuller House, Nut Job II, Netflix’ You, Bad Girls Club, & more.) The band was featured on the Howard Stern show several times as well as performing in studio.

KOPPS is releasing several singles and a 6-song EP (Planet Bitch) due spring/summer 2022.

