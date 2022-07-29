KRYSTEN RITTER To Star In and Executive Produce ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ Series

AMC Networks today announced that Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Love and Death, Breaking Bad) will star in and executive produce Orphan Black: Echoes, the long-awaited new series set in the world of the landmark series Orphan Black, which is set to debut in 2023. Produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, the company behind the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes will have a 10-episode first season.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal. Ritter will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world.

Known for her critically acclaimed performance and fan favorite role of Marvel’s Jessica Jones and the titular character in the cult darling Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23, Ritter will next be seen in HBO’s Love and Death, opposite Elizabeth Olsen, and written by David E. Kelley, directed by Lesli Linka Glatter, and produced by Lionsgate and Blossom Films Per Saari and Nicole Kidman.

Orphan Black: Echoes marks Ritters’ return to AMC Networks, where she played her breakout iconic role of Jane Margolis in the hit series Breaking Bad.

She was recently seen in the film Nightbooks for Netflix and directed and executive produced the supernatural YA series The Girl in the Woods for Peacock. Ritter is also a best-selling author, currently working on a follow-up to her novel BONFIRE, which will be announced soon. She is also a mom to a two-year-old, her favorite of all titles.

Ritter is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment, Principal Entertainment LA, and Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver, and Thompson.

Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is creator, writer, showrunner and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes with John Fawcett, the co-creator of the original series who also directed 17 episodes across all five seasons, on as director and executive producer. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Boat Rocker manages the Orphan Black global franchise, including content distribution and consumer products.

Clone Club members are encouraged to follow @OrphanBlack on Twitter and @OrphanBlackTV on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest official news on the Orphan Black universe.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.