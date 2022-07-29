Last In Line - 'A Day In The Life' EP
Music News

LAST IN LINE Announces “A Day In The Life” EP — Listen To The Title Track Now!

Written by on

LAST IN LINE — frontman Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio comrades-in-arms Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — and their label earMUSIC announce the release of their EP A Day In The Life, which is numbered and limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

The release date is currently slated for November 11th, 2022 —  Pre-order it here.

To kick things off, the title track will be released digitally as a pre-single today.

The silver colored 12″ vinyl not only includes two live tracks and a recently recorded new track, which gives us a first hint of how the third album will sound like — but also one of the heaviest versions of the Sgt. Pepper’s classic ever recorded!

The trippy visuals in the accompanying music video are by artist Matt Mahurin — a big fan of Last in Line and a four-decade filmmaker for rock and metal greats like Metallica, U2, R.E.M, and Def Leppard.

Last In Line - 'A Day In The Life' EP

A DAY IN THE LIFE EP TRACK LISTING:
“A Day In The Life”
“Hurricane Orlagh”
“Devil In Me” (Live)
“Give Up The Ghost” (Live)

 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares