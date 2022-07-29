TIM “RIPPER” OWENS Drops Official Video For Jamey Jasta-Produced Single “Embattled”

Grammy-nominated vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens (ex-Judas Priest) has been working on new music produced by Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed) and Nick Bellmore (Jasta, Dee Snider).

Today, this unstoppable force in metal has shared the video for the new single “Embattled.” Watch the video, shot by award-winning director Leo Liberti (Megadeth, Angra, Dee Snider) below. Additionally, fans can stream the song on all DSPs here.

Players on the effort include Nick Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on drums), Charlie Bellmore (Dee Snider/ex-Toxic Holocaust on guitars), and Chris Beaudette (Jasta/Enteirro on bass).

Fans can contribute to the project and get their names in Ripper’s “thank you” list for a limited time here.

Ripper is currently serving as the frontman for KK’s Priest, featuring former Judas Priest member KK Downing.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.